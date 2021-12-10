These Coins Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Continue To Strike Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled.

What Happened: Prince Floki V2 (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki) is up 417.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000005762 at press time. The coin has surged 436.8% against Bitcoin and also gained 450.4% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Christmas Floki X (CRYPTO: CFloki X) has surged 143.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004325 and Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN) has gained 83.4% during the period to $0.000842.

Floki Shiba (CRYPTO:FSHIB) is up 35.2% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000000006878.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 4.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1720 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has fallen 5.0% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003519.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Prince Floki, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, describes itself as a rebase token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with Dogecoin as rewards.

The coin touched a new all-time high of $0.000006097 earlier on Thursday.

Christmas Floki X, also named after Musk’s pet dog, describes itself as a rebasing token launched ahead of Christmas. The token continued to extend strong gains from earlier this week and touched a new all-time high of $0.00005648 on Thursday.

Flokinomics, launched in October, operates on the BSC. The token says on its website that it is currently working on a V2 upgrade of its BSC non fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace.

Floki Shiba, which describes Dogecoin as its “meme father,” says it has an integrated smart staking system built in to reward holders. The token has its own decentralized exchange called FSHIB Swap.

Read Next: Shiba Inu To Begin Trading On Bitstamp While Dogecoin Snub Continues