These Coins Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Continue To Strike Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slump

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 9, 2021 9:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Coins Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Continue To Strike Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled.

What Happened: Prince Floki V2 (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki) is up 417.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000005762 at press time. The coin has surged 436.8% against Bitcoin and also gained 450.4% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Christmas Floki X (CRYPTO: CFloki X) has surged 143.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004325 and Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN) has gained 83.4% during the period to $0.000842.

Floki Shiba (CRYPTO:FSHIB) is up 35.2% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000000006878.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 4.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1720 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has fallen 5.0% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003519.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Prince Floki, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, describes itself as a rebase token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with Dogecoin as rewards.

The coin touched a new all-time high of $0.000006097 earlier on Thursday.

Christmas Floki X, also named after Musk’s pet dog, describes itself as a rebasing token launched ahead of Christmas. The token continued to extend strong gains from earlier this week and touched a new all-time high of $0.00005648 on Thursday.

Flokinomics, launched in October, operates on the BSC. The token says on its website that it is currently working on a V2 upgrade of its BSC non fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace.

Floki Shiba, which describes Dogecoin as its “meme father,” says it has an integrated smart staking system built in to reward holders. The token has its own decentralized exchange called FSHIB Swap.

Read Next: Shiba Inu To Begin Trading On Bitstamp While Dogecoin Snub Continues

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide — Analyst Suggests Other Factors Contributing To Crypto Carnage Beside Evergrande Woes

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide — Analyst Suggests Other Factors Contributing To Crypto Carnage Beside Evergrande Woes

Major coins dived into the red Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 5.63% to $2.26 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped 3.6% to $48,741.25 over 24 hours. The apex coin has fallen 14.39% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Trading Flat Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Trading Flat Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded largely flat early Thursday morning. It was down 0.29% at $0.18 over 24 hours. Why Is It Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 13.72% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Shiba Inu To Begin Trading On Bitstamp While Dogecoin Snub Continues

Shiba Inu To Begin Trading On Bitstamp While Dogecoin Snub Continues

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp said Wednesday it has added support for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and three other cryptocurrencies on its platform. read more
This Meme Coin Themed After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' And Christmas Is Up 590% Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Trade Muted

This Meme Coin Themed After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' And Christmas Is Up 590% Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Trade Muted

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night while both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remained stable. read more