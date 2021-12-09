Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 2.73% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.11 million, which is 36.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,410,322,793.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,873.97

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 939,860,515.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,836,219.03

Max Supply: 6,777,181.05

Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

LOSERS

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) decreased by 4.68% to $90.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 495.25, which is 100.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $1,696,983,718.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 101,890,554,704.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 572,960,489.31

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 913,364,619.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 47,247,295,769.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 367,204,495.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,425,574,681.91

Max Supply: 1,425,574,681.91

