Compound, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 23.98% to $9.38. Near’s current trading volume totals $516.25 million, a 69.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $5,356,936,880.00.

Circulating Supply: 571,849,886.89

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Circulating Supply: 161,110,220.75

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 976,677,902.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 467,009,553.92

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

LOSERS

Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) declined by 5.4% to $0.29 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.59 million, which is 7.34% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $2,774,623,008.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 9,709,187,660.89

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 939,917,771.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99

Max Supply: 2,193,961,227.32

Circulating Supply: 6,206,145.59

Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,918,620.39

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,063,261,791.03

Max Supply: Not Available

