This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up 1094% Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: ElonFlokiInu (CRYPTO: EFloki) is up 1094.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000006578 at press time. The coin has surged 1091.9% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also gained 1096.9% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Christmas Floki X (CRYPTO: CFLOKIX) has surged 625.9% over the past 24 hours to $0.000002587 and Super Doge Bros (CRYPTO: DOGEBROS) has gained 98.0% during the period to $0.00008207.

FlokiPad (CRYPTO: FLOKIPAD) is up 34.0% over the 24-hour period to $0.0001627.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1779 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 4.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003641.

Why It Matters: ElonFlokiInu, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, extended its strong gains from Monday and touched a new all-time high of $0.000006655 earlier on Tuesday. The token says it is the combination of Gamefi and Rebase.

Christmas Floki X describes itself a rebasing token launched ahead of Christmas. The new token touched a new all-time high of $0.000002509 earlier on Tuesnday.

Super Doge Bros says it has recreated an old classic game for the modern era with over 20 unique fast-paced levels that have increasing degrees of difficulty. The project behind the new token has announced it aims to create collections of 10,000 unique non fungible tokens (NFTs).

The coin, which touched an all-time high of $0.0001671 on Tuesday, took to Twitter to announce it is among the top cryptocurrency gainers on CoinMarketCap.

We're doing it! Leaped to the top! Join us on this epic adventure!https://t.co/hFmwkNoDLo pic.twitter.com/V3BsWZkrrD — Super Doge Bros (@Super_Doge_Bros) December 7, 2021

FlokiPad says it is on a mission to make decentralized finance (DeFi) more secure, accessible and rewarding. The project behind the token says it aims to create a unique and collaborative dynamic launchpad dApp and utility package.

The coin announced on Twitter that it has been listed on HotBit, marking its second listing on a centralized exchange.

SECOND CEX LISTING FLOKIPAD X HOTBIT @Hotbit_news Core team is pleased to announce HotBit as our second CEX listing. Plan for the week CMC trending

Youtube + Twitter promotion

New high APR staking pool

New game developement

Auto-volume#BSC #BTC #CEX #BNB pic.twitter.com/9xFmsEikj4 — FlokiPad Ecosystem (@FlokiPad) December 7, 2021

