This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up 1094% Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 7, 2021 11:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up 1094% Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: ElonFlokiInu (CRYPTO: EFloki) is up 1094.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000006578 at press time. The coin has surged 1091.9% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also gained 1096.9% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Christmas Floki X (CRYPTO: CFLOKIX)  has surged 625.9% over the past 24 hours to $0.000002587 and Super Doge Bros (CRYPTO: DOGEBROS) has gained 98.0% during the period to $0.00008207.

FlokiPad (CRYPTO: FLOKIPAD) is up 34.0% over the 24-hour period to $0.0001627.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1779 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 4.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003641.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: ElonFlokiInu, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, extended its strong gains from Monday and touched a new all-time high of $0.000006655 earlier on Tuesday. The token says it is the combination of Gamefi and Rebase.

Christmas Floki X describes itself a rebasing token launched ahead of Christmas. The new token touched a new all-time high of $0.000002509 earlier on Tuesnday.

Super Doge Bros says it has recreated an old classic game for the modern era with over 20 unique fast-paced levels that have increasing degrees of difficulty. The project behind the new token has announced it aims to create collections of 10,000 unique non fungible tokens (NFTs).

The coin, which touched an all-time high of $0.0001671 on Tuesday, took to Twitter to announce it is among the top cryptocurrency gainers on CoinMarketCap.

FlokiPad says it is on a mission to make decentralized finance (DeFi) more secure, accessible and rewarding. The project behind the token says it aims to create a unique and collaborative dynamic launchpad dApp and utility package.

The coin announced on Twitter that it has been listed on HotBit, marking its second listing on a centralized exchange.

Read Next: BitMart To Compensate Shiba Inu, Saitama, Binance Coin Holders Who Became Hack Victims Using Own Funds

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Bottom Needs Time 'To Be Built,' Ethereum Network Upgrade On The Cards, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Still Down

Bitcoin Bottom Needs Time 'To Be Built,' Ethereum Network Upgrade On The Cards, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Still Down

Major coins traded flat Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched 0.42% lower over 24 hours to $2.35 trillion.  What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 0.06% higher at $50,725.20 over 24 hours. The apex coin has fallen 11.51% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Why Is Dogecoin On The Rise Today?

Why Is Dogecoin On The Rise Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 7.66% over 24 hours to $0.18 early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 17.22% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE rose 1.76% and 1.35% against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours. read more
BitMart To Compensate Shiba Inu, Saitama, Binance Coin Holders Who Became Hack Victims Using Own Funds

BitMart To Compensate Shiba Inu, Saitama, Binance Coin Holders Who Became Hack Victims Using Own Funds

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMart said it will use its own funds to compensate users who were affected by a large-scale data breach in which hackers were able to steal almost $200 million worth of cryptocurrencies o read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Regain Momentum, 'Post Mortem' Indicates Why 'Flash Crash' Happened

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Regain Momentum, 'Post Mortem' Indicates Why 'Flash Crash' Happened

The color green made a comeback to the market as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.26% to $2.37 trillion at press time. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), rose 3.41% to $50,684.63 over 24 hours. For the week, it has fallen 11.85%. read more