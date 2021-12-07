These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Rebound, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 719%

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 6, 2021 9:30 pm
These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Rebound, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 719%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night and touched new all-time highs after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rebounded.

What Happened: Prince Floki V2 (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki) is up 718.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000001334 at press time. The coin has surged 669.0% against Bitcoin and also gained 664.2% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, ElonFlokiInu (CRYPTO: EFLOKI) has risen 638.6% over the past 24 hours to $0.0000005524 and Christmas Floki X (CRYPTO: CFLOKIX) has gained 388.4% during the period to $0.0000003562.

Red Floki (CRYPTO: REDFLOKI) is up 137.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000003456.

For comparison, Dogecoin has risen 7.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1794 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 10.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003813.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Prince Floki Inu, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, describes itself as a rebase token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network with Dogecoin rewards. The coin touched a new all-time high of $0.000001363 earlier on Monday.

ElonFlokiInu, also named after Musk’s pet dog, touched a new all-time high of $0.0000005524 earlier on Monday. The token says it is the combination of Gamefi and Rebase.

Christmas Floki X describes itself a rebasing token launched ahead of Christmas. The new coin touched an all-time high of $0.0000003659 earlier on Monday.

Red Floki Inu, launched in October, says it is a deflationary token on BSC that charges transaction fees on transactions other than purchases.

Read Next: Dogecoin Rival Floki Inu Integrates Chainlink As It Branches Into DeFi

Dogecoin Continues To Crash: Could A Birthday Bash Lift The Good Boi?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 7.13% lower over 24 hours at $0.16 early Monday morning. What’s Moving? The Billy Markus co-created cryptocurrency has declined 21.02% over a seven-day period. read more
Twitter Revamp, Randi Zuckerberg On Shiba Inu, Alibaba CFO, Bitcoin Weakness, Elon Musk Wealth Loss: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
These Ethereum Rivals Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Dogecoin Crashed

Even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) crashed over the last week, these Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rivals struck big gains.</ read more
Happy Birthday, Dogecoin: How This 8-Year Old Joke Grew Up To Become A $22B Asset

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the world’s first dog-themed cryptocurrency and perhaps also the first major meme coin, was introduced to the world on Dec. 6, 2013. read more