These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Rebound, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 719%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night and touched new all-time highs after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rebounded.

What Happened: Prince Floki V2 (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki) is up 718.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000001334 at press time. The coin has surged 669.0% against Bitcoin and also gained 664.2% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, ElonFlokiInu (CRYPTO: EFLOKI) has risen 638.6% over the past 24 hours to $0.0000005524 and Christmas Floki X (CRYPTO: CFLOKIX) has gained 388.4% during the period to $0.0000003562.

Red Floki (CRYPTO: REDFLOKI) is up 137.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000003456.

For comparison, Dogecoin has risen 7.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1794 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 10.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003813.

Why It Matters: Prince Floki Inu, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, describes itself as a rebase token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network with Dogecoin rewards. The coin touched a new all-time high of $0.000001363 earlier on Monday.

ElonFlokiInu, also named after Musk’s pet dog, touched a new all-time high of $0.0000005524 earlier on Monday. The token says it is the combination of Gamefi and Rebase.

Christmas Floki X describes itself a rebasing token launched ahead of Christmas. The new coin touched an all-time high of $0.0000003659 earlier on Monday.

Red Floki Inu, launched in October, says it is a deflationary token on BSC that charges transaction fees on transactions other than purchases.

