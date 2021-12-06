These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Pi Network Concept Token Up 309%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell along with other major cryptocurrencies over the weekend.

What Happened: Pi INU (CRYPTO: PINU) is up 309.53% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000002881 at press time. The coin has surged 315.38% against Bitcoin and also gained 312.68% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, ElonFlokiInu (CRYPTO: EFLOKI) has risen 114.3% over the past 24 hours to $0.00000007473 and Prince Floki V2 (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki) has gained 79.5% during the period to $0.0000001628.

King Floki V2 (CRYPTO: KING) is up 78.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00001934.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 3.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1681 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 2.9% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003476.

Why It Matters: Pi-INU describes itself as a Pi Network meme coin based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The token, which touched an all-time high of $0.000003394 earlier on Sunday, announced on Twitter that it has moved a portion of the foundation’s volume to the decoin exchange for initial liquidity supply.

Trading pair: PINU/USDT A portion of the foundation's volume is moved to the exchange for initial liquidity supply. This is not an amount that is traded all at once, … pic.twitter.com/DrorFPpYtp — Pi_INU_Official (@Pi_INU_Official) December 5, 2021

ElonFlokiInu, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, touched a new all-time high of $0.00000007753 earlier on Sunday. The token says it is the combination of Gamefi and Rebase.

Prince Floki Inu, also named after Musk’s pet dog, describes itself as a rebase token on the BSC network with Dogecoin rewards.

King Floki V2 says it was launched by a team based primarily in the UK as is a token on the BSC that has reflections for holders, a weekly lottery system and a huge marketing budget.

The coin announced on Twitter that a $10,000 competition is currently live.

