Decred, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 17.33% at $32.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.63 billion, which is 80.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,827,624,092.00.

Circulating Supply: 283,392,642.21

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 568,848,478.09

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 386,759,134.56

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) decreased by 3.98% to $6.15 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 317.90 million, which is 5.42% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $THETA’s estimated market cap is $6,109,614,114.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 2,550,423,531.60

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,553,296.58

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 71,660,220,128.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 24,636,941,222.73

Max Supply: 50,001,802,509.57

Circulating Supply: 13,400,967.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.