If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Floki Inu?

byHenry Khederian
December 2, 2021 11:53 am
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you put it on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI)? 

  • Dogecoin: 60.3%
  • Floki Inu: 39.7%

See Also: Dogecoin Sees Sudden Spike As Elon Musk Sends Out Tweet

Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer’s Dogecoin was trading at $0.2129 at press time, lower by 1.35% over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Floki Inu is trading higher by 14.9% at around $0.00002574 over the past 24 hours.

For the unitiated, Floki Inu is a spinoff of the wildly popular Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that has captured a market capitalization of over $2 billion. It is based off of an Elon Musk tweet in which he stated that his Shiba Inu (dog breed) would be named “Floki.” This sent waves throughout the crypto community and led to the creation of the Floki Inu cryptocurrency…Read More

See Also: Can Floki Inu Reach $0.01?

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.
Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

Photo: parveender

