These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump, With One Coin Up 6700%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Euro Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:ESHIB) has skyrocketed 6796.86% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000000002481. The coin, which touched an all-time high of $0.000000000039 earlier on Wednesday, has surged 6982.7% against Bitcoin and also gained 7152.4% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, ElonFlokiInu (CRYPTO:EFloki) has risen 1781.6% over the past 24 hours to $0.000000007259 and FireFlame Inu (CRYPTO:FIRE) has gained 917.3% to $0.00000000000176.

MetaShiba (CRYPTO:MSHIBA) is up 526.07% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000008828.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 3.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2089 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 10.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004305.

Why It Matters: Euro Shiba Inu is a token created in Spain that describes itself as the "eco version of Shiba Inu." The token says it aims to improve people’s quality of life as well as raise awareness about climate change.

The newly listed coin, which touched an all-time high of $0.000000000039 earlier on Wednesday, noted on Twitter that it topped the list of gainers on CoinMarketCap and currently has over 5,000 holders.

ElonFlokiInu, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, touched an all-time high of $0.000000000385 earlier on Wednesday. The token says it is the combination of Gamefi and Rebase.

FireFlame Inu says it is a deflationary token on the Binance Smart Chain that is targeted towards content creators, artist, gamers, and streamers. The newly-launched coin touched an all-time high of $0.000000000002 earlier on Wednesday.

MetaShiba, launched on the BSC network, says it aims to collaborate with community chosen charitable projects. The coin announced on Twitter that it has been listed on CoinMarketCap.

