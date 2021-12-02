These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump, With One Coin Up 6700%

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 1, 2021 9:56 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump, With One Coin Up 6700%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Euro Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:ESHIB) has skyrocketed 6796.86% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000000002481. The coin, which touched an all-time high of $0.000000000039 earlier on Wednesday, has surged 6982.7% against Bitcoin and also gained 7152.4% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, ElonFlokiInu (CRYPTO:EFloki) has risen 1781.6% over the past 24 hours to $0.000000007259 and FireFlame Inu (CRYPTO:FIRE)  has gained 917.3% to $0.00000000000176.

MetaShiba (CRYPTO:MSHIBA) is up 526.07% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000008828.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 3.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2089 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 10.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004305.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Euro Shiba Inu is a token created in Spain that describes itself as the "eco version of Shiba Inu." The token says it aims to improve people’s quality of life as well as raise awareness about climate change.

The newly listed coin, which touched an all-time high of $0.000000000039 earlier on Wednesday, noted on Twitter that it topped the list of gainers on CoinMarketCap and currently has over 5,000 holders.

ElonFlokiInu, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, touched an all-time high of $0.000000000385 earlier on Wednesday. The token says it is the combination of Gamefi and Rebase.

FireFlame Inu says it is a deflationary token on the Binance Smart Chain that is targeted towards content creators, artist, gamers, and streamers. The newly-launched coin touched an all-time high of $0.000000000002 earlier on Wednesday.

MetaShiba, launched on the BSC network, says it aims to collaborate with community chosen charitable projects. The coin announced on Twitter that it has been listed on CoinMarketCap.

Read Next: Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Launches Crypto Project

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Stays Below $60K, Ethereum Marks Key Milestone, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Trade In The Red As Analysts Warn Crypto Market Not Yet Out Of Woods

Bitcoin Stays Below $60K, Ethereum Marks Key Milestone, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Trade In The Red As Analysts Warn Crypto Market Not Yet Out Of Woods

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 level on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 0.75% at $2.62 trillion. read more
Dogecoin Continues To Slump: Can This Robinhood News Make It Buoyant Again?

Dogecoin Continues To Slump: Can This Robinhood News Make It Buoyant Again?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 0.92% over 24 hours to $0.215 early Wednesday morning.  What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 2.83% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Dogecoin May Have Failed To Find Its Mojo In November But There Was No Stopping These Five Coins

Dogecoin May Have Failed To Find Its Mojo In November But There Was No Stopping These Five Coins

Even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) dropped over 20% in November, these five cryptocurrencies gave impressive returns. read more
Shiba Inu Coin Seeing Raging Popularity In India But Still Slumping Today: What's Going On?

Shiba Inu Coin Seeing Raging Popularity In India But Still Slumping Today: What's Going On?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 4.9% lower over 24 hours at $0.00004563 early Wednesday morning. read more