IoTeX, ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: OMI) is up 18.0% at $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $13.52 million, a 38.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,620,855,516.00. 237,689,829,874.56 Not Available Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 12.99% at $2.08. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $1.96 billion, a 85.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 14,088,759,344.00.

(CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 12.99% at $2.08. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $1.96 billion, a 85.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 14,088,759,344.00. 6,872,890,164.27 10,000,000,000.00 Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 9.69% to $5.33 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $610.31 million, a 67.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,082,624,209.00.

(CRYPTO: CRV) rose 9.69% to $5.33 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $610.31 million, a 67.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,082,624,209.00. 391,958,099.39 3,303,030,299.00 Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) increased by 8.3% to $2.84. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $302.49 million, a 331.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,995,014,627.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: STX) increased by 8.3% to $2.84. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $302.49 million, a 331.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,995,014,627.00 as of today. 1,052,561,461.69 Not Available Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) increased by 7.87% to $0.76. Crypto.com Coin’s current trading volume totals $690.43 million, a 112.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 19,306,660,521.00.

(CRYPTO: CRO) increased by 7.87% to $0.76. Crypto.com Coin’s current trading volume totals $690.43 million, a 112.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 19,306,660,521.00. 25,263,013,692.00 Not Available KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) rose 7.68% to $28.55 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token’s current trading volume totals $65.97 million, a 135.57% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KCS’s estimated market cap is $2,158,445,273.00.

(CRYPTO: KCS) rose 7.68% to $28.55 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token’s current trading volume totals $65.97 million, a 135.57% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KCS’s estimated market cap is $2,158,445,273.00. 77,073,331.00 Not Available Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) increased by 6.6% to $239.39. The trading volume for this coin is currently $748.18 million, which is 84.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $2,852,431,697.00 as of today.

LOSERS

Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 1.63% to $201.84 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $45.74 million, a 49.26% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $2,707,867,945.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: QNT) fell 1.63% to $201.84 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $45.74 million, a 49.26% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $2,707,867,945.00 as of today. 13,400,967.47 14,612,493.00 IoTeX (CRYPTO: IOTX) declined by 1.5% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. IoTeX’s current trading volume totals $73.58 million, a 63.4% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $IOTX’s estimated market cap is $1,526,782,428.00.

(CRYPTO: IOTX) declined by 1.5% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. IoTeX’s current trading volume totals $73.58 million, a 63.4% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $IOTX’s estimated market cap is $1,526,782,428.00. 9,490,829,322.48 9,496,266,827.32 Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) decreased by 1.4% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Stellar’s current trading volume totals $523.07 million, a 23.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,322,787,604.00.

(CRYPTO: XLM) decreased by 1.4% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Stellar’s current trading volume totals $523.07 million, a 23.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,322,787,604.00. 24,353,252,590.39 50,001,802,514.57 Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.31% to $3.57 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 335.74 million, which is 8.98% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $3,341,733,793.00.

(CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.31% to $3.57 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 335.74 million, which is 8.98% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $3,341,733,793.00. 934,340,659.57 1,000,000,000.00 Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) fell 1.29% to $12.62 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $63.78 million, a 50.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $3,971,981,969.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: FLOW) fell 1.29% to $12.62 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $63.78 million, a 50.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $3,971,981,969.00 as of today. 314,343,134.00 Not Available Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) decreased by 1.23% to $8.68 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $155.16 million, a 48.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $4,925,915,100.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: NEAR) decreased by 1.23% to $8.68 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $155.16 million, a 48.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $4,925,915,100.00 as of today. 567,618,812.97 1,000,000,000.00 EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) fell 1.07% to $4.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 643.92 million, which is 50.75% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $3,995,999,246.00 as of today.

