These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Up 530%

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 30, 2021 10:00 pm
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night and touched all-time highs even as Dogecoin fell.

What Happened: Prince Floki V2 (CRYPTO: PRINCEFLOKI) is up 537.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000001517 at press time. The coin has surged 545.0% against Bitcoin and also gained 531.4% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, GenshinShibInu (CRYPTO: GSHIB) has risen 169.8% over the past 24 hours to $0.3794 and Luni (CRYPTO: LUNI) has gained 116.8% during the period to $0.0002318.

Dogeswap (CRYPTO: DOGES) is up 96.8% over the 24-hour period to $70.24

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2172 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 8.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004769.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Prince Floki Inu, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, describes itself as a rebase token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with Dogecoin rewards.

The coin, which touched a new all-time high of $0.00000001441 earlier on Tuesday, noted on Twitter that it topped the list of gainers on CoinMarketCap.

GenshinShibInu, inspired by the “Genshin Impact” game, says it is an artificial intelligence (AI) rebase and reward token on the BSC network that rewards holders with the Shiba Inu token. The token touched an all-time high of $0.3783 on Tuesday.

Luni describes itself as a “meme/utility token” released on the Terra network that will have real utilities such as integration with non fungible tokens (NFT) and P2E games.

The coin took to Twitter to announce it has been listed on CoinMarketCap as well as CoinGecko and also touched an all-time high on Tuesday.

Dogeswap says on its website that it aggregates DeFi services and automatically finds users the best price for token swaps. The token is down 92.5% from its all-time high of $931.96 reached in April.

Read Next: Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Leaves Dogecoin In The Dust — Are We In For An 'Explosive' Alt Season?

