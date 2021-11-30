Solana Trust by Grayscale Investments Launches With $9.5M Under Management

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 30, 2021 5:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Solana Trust by Grayscale Investments Launches With $9.5M Under Management

Grayscale Investments — the firm behind the world's biggest closed-end Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) — launched a Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) fund with $9.5 million of assets under management.

What Happened: Grayscale Investments launched its Solana fund this morning, according to a Tuesday Decrypt report. The firm's CEO Michael Sonnenshein said that the company saw growing interest among its clients to gain exposure to different types of digital assets.

The report follows Grayscale Investments launching funds providing exposure to Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), Livepeer (CRYPTO: LPT), Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) and Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL). Sonnenshein also highlighted the company's Decentraland trust saw a particularly "strong receptivity" from its clients.

See Also: SOLANA PRICE PREDICTIONS

The report follows blockchain data recently showing Solana has become the cryptocurrency with the highest total value of the staked assets. The value of the stacked SOL tokens exceeded $84 billion as of Nov. 23, about double that of the second-in-ranking Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).

SOL Price Action: Solana is trading at $211.85 after seeing its price increase by over 2.05% over the last 24 hours.

Image: Courtesy Solana

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Cardano Delisted From eToro? Why The Coin Price Is Dropping Today

Cardano Delisted From eToro? Why The Coin Price Is Dropping Today

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) traded 6.6% lower at $1.68 over 24 hours late Tuesday night. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has fallen 8.8% over a seven-day trailing period, while its market capitalization was down 6.9% over the past 24 hours to $76.00 billion. read more
'Ethereum Killer' Solana Crypto's Price Hits All-Time High, Flips Cardano As Fifth-Largest Coin

'Ethereum Killer' Solana Crypto's Price Hits All-Time High, Flips Cardano As Fifth-Largest Coin

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) touched a new all-time high of $227.42 on Tuesday night, emerging as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as per CoinMarketCap data. read more
5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. During the 2017 bull run, Bitcoin had multiple 40%+ corrections. For seasoned crypto traders, days like this one are to be expected. Par for the course, even. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum And These 2 Cryptos Are Set For 'Explosive' 4th Quarter, Says Popular Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Bitcoin, Ethereum And These 2 Cryptos Are Set For 'Explosive' 4th Quarter, Says Popular Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana CRYPTO: SOL) and believes they are ready for an “explosive” fourth quarter. read more