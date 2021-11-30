These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 330%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night after both meme coins extended gains.

What Happened: Prince Floki V2 (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki) is up 332.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000002362 at press time. The coin has surged 335.2% against Bitcoin and also gained 322.2% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) has risen 161.8% over the past 24 hours to $0.01963 and Shib Army (CRYPTO: SHIBARMY) has gained 113.9% during the period to $0.00000001322.

GenshinShibInu (CRYPTO: GSHIB) has surged 99.0% during the 24-hour period to $0.1403. The coin touched a new all-time high of $0.1410 earlier on Monday.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 5.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2171 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 11.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.0000439.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Prince Floki Inu, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, describes itself as a rebase token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with Dogecoin rewards.

The coin, which is down 29.6% from an all-time high of $0.000000003387 touched earlier this month, announced on Twitter that it is about to make “a comeback.”

Believe us, the PrinceFloki is about to make a comeback https://t.co/QbscrlGEaY — PrinceFloki (@PrinceFlokiInu) November 29, 2021

Elonomics says it is a rebase token built on the BSC network that rewards its holders with stable coin Binance USD.

The altcoin took to Twitter to highlight its achievements, including 15,200 token holders and an all-time high market capitalization of $8.7 million.

ELONOMICS Achievements Update ATH MCap 8.7M ELONOM Holders 15,200 Dev Doxxed,on Video Chat 5560 TG Members,Global and Chinese,all organic 858K BUSD Total Rewards Distributed ELONOMICS Dapps full released NFTs Collection 5/10 Ready — Elonomics (@Elonomicsbsc) November 29, 2021

Shib Army, launched in October, says it pays its holders the Shiba Inu token as dividend for holding.

Time has come for buyback and burn events; let’s get it done today.

Proof of buyback and burn will be shared. #ShibaArmy #SHIB #BinanceSmartChain

Join our official telegram group: https://t.co/FzUMqF7Bml pic.twitter.com/QYwlpjVKyJ — Shib Army (@ShibArmyBsc) November 29, 2021

GenshinShibInu, inspired by the “Genshin Impact” game, describes itself as an artificial intelligence (AI) rebase and reward token on the BSC network that rewards holders with the Shiba Inu token.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Recover From Omicron Lows, Buyers Reemerge In Crypto Market