These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 87%

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 28, 2021 10:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 87%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose.

What Happened: King Floki (CRYPTO: KING) is up 87.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001210 at press time. The coin touched an all-time high of $0.00001656 earlier on Sunday.

The token has surged 78.9% against Bitcoin and also gained 76.9% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, FindShibby (CRYPTO: FSHIBBY) has risen 76.09% over the past 24 hours to $0.0006646 and GenshinShibInu (CRYPTO: GSHIB) has gained 70.3% during the period to $0.06996.

Shiborg Inu (CRYPTO: SHIBORG) is up 45.3% over the 24-hour period to $0.0000000104 and is trending in third spot among all cryptocurrencies, as per CoinMarketCap data.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2065 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 5.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003936.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: King Floki says it is a new Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that hosts weekly raffles for holders and held its first raffle on Sunday, Nov. 28th where it will give away $35,000 on its first lottery system.

The token noted on its website that it now has a market capitalization of more than $10.5 million.

FindShibby describes itself as a “meme 2.0 and utility token” on BSC with auto-rewards in eight different tokens, real-world utility and charity.

The coin announced on Twitter that it is working with Humano, a Latin American marketing and PR company, to maximize its reach in that region.

GenshinShibInu, inspired by the “Genshin Impact” game, describes itself as an artificial intelligence (AI) rebase and reward token on the BSC network that rewards holders with the Shiba Inu token. The coin touched a new all-time high of $0.07055 earlier on Sunday.

Shiborg Inu says it is a decentralized meme token with a non fungible token (NFT) platform and mini games that will enable the coin's holders to earn as well as collect tokens.

The project behind the coin says on its website that it will give away three new Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles to its holders when the token attains a market capitalization of $100 million.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Major coins, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), showed strength Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.65% to $2.56 trillion. What Happened: BTC traded 4.47% higher $57,218.96 over 24 hours. For the week, it has fallen 1.95%. read more
Elon Musk Supports View That Dogecoin Hodlers Need To Be Wary Of Leveraged Trading

Elon Musk Supports View That Dogecoin Hodlers Need To Be Wary Of Leveraged Trading

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk recently responded to a tweet that called attention to the dangers and pitfalls of leveraged Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 206%

These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 206%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose. read more
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today And Is A Price-Trend Reversal In Store?

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today And Is A Price-Trend Reversal In Store?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)  traded 0.57% higher at $0.22 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has declined 5.92% over a seven-day trailing period. read more