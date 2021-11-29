These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 87%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose.

What Happened: King Floki (CRYPTO: KING) is up 87.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001210 at press time. The coin touched an all-time high of $0.00001656 earlier on Sunday.

The token has surged 78.9% against Bitcoin and also gained 76.9% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, FindShibby (CRYPTO: FSHIBBY) has risen 76.09% over the past 24 hours to $0.0006646 and GenshinShibInu (CRYPTO: GSHIB) has gained 70.3% during the period to $0.06996.

Shiborg Inu (CRYPTO: SHIBORG) is up 45.3% over the 24-hour period to $0.0000000104 and is trending in third spot among all cryptocurrencies, as per CoinMarketCap data.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2065 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 5.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003936.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: King Floki says it is a new Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that hosts weekly raffles for holders and held its first raffle on Sunday, Nov. 28th where it will give away $35,000 on its first lottery system.

The token noted on its website that it now has a market capitalization of more than $10.5 million.

FindShibby describes itself as a “meme 2.0 and utility token” on BSC with auto-rewards in eight different tokens, real-world utility and charity.

The coin announced on Twitter that it is working with Humano, a Latin American marketing and PR company, to maximize its reach in that region.

We are SUPER EXCITED to announce we are working with a HUGE Latin American marketing and PR company! Humano PR & MKT Agency! FINDSHIBBY will be transmitted through the right media outlets throughout Latin America, maximising our reach there and positively impacting the project! pic.twitter.com/rEwEZuzAAY — FindShibby (@findshibby) November 28, 2021

GenshinShibInu, inspired by the “Genshin Impact” game, describes itself as an artificial intelligence (AI) rebase and reward token on the BSC network that rewards holders with the Shiba Inu token. The coin touched a new all-time high of $0.07055 earlier on Sunday.

Shiborg Inu says it is a decentralized meme token with a non fungible token (NFT) platform and mini games that will enable the coin's holders to earn as well as collect tokens.

The project behind the coin says on its website that it will give away three new Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles to its holders when the token attains a market capitalization of $100 million.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course