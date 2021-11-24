Crypto Entrepreneur Brock Pierce Mulls Bid For US Senate

byPhil Hall
November 24, 2021 11:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Entrepreneur Brock Pierce Mulls Bid For US Senate

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur and 2020 independent presidential candidate Brock Pierce is eyeing another attempt at politics with a possible run for the U.S. Senate that is being vacated by Vermont’s Patrick Leahy.

What Happened: Pierce used Instagram to affirm media reports that he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) ahead of a potential bid for office.

“Since the media discovered my filing, it is time to share that I am jumping back into politics after a 2020 Presidential run,” he posted. “I filed a ‘statement of organization’ w/the FEC as I weigh running for the seat of retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

“Filing allows me to start raising campaign money,” he added. “Stay tuned for ways in which you can support.”

Related Link: Brock Pierce On New Potential SEC Guidelines

Why It Happened: Pierce, a former child actor who is chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and was a co-founder of EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, Tether and Mastercoin (the first ICO), ran as an independent for president in the 2020 election but failed to gain a ballot spot in several states and only received 0.03% of the national vote.

The 81-year-old Leahy was first elected to the Senate in 1974 and is now in his eighth term, the longest senatorial career in today’s Capitol Hill. On Monday, Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) announced he would seek Leahy’s seat.

To date, no Republican has expressed an interest in Leahy’s seat. The last Republican senator from the state was Jim Jeffords, who was elected in 1988 but later left the GOP to serve as an independent. Jeffords was succeeded in 2007 by Bernie Sanders, who was elected as an independent and later sough the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020.

Pierce was the keynote speaker at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

Photo: Courtesy of Brock Pierce's Instagram page.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Politics Markets General

Related Articles

UPDATE: Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Says National Banks, Federal Savings Associations Must Demonstrate They Have Adequate Controls In Place Before They Can Engage In Certain Cryptocurrency, Distributed Ledger And Stablecoin Activities

https://www.ots.treas.gov/news-issuances/news-releases/2021/nr-occ-2021-121.html read more

Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Clarifies Bank Authority To Engage In Certain Cryptocurrency Activities And Authority Of OCC to Charter National Trust Banks

https://www.ots.treas.gov/news-issuances/news-releases/2021/nr-occ-2021-121.html read more

SEC Issues Order Disapproving Proposed Rule Change To List And Trade Shares Of Vaneck Bitcoin Trust ETF

-Reuters read more
Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; PaySafe, AMD And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; PaySafe, AMD And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. read more