These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Inspired By Elon Musk's Pet Up 3590%

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 22, 2021 9:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Inspired By Elon Musk's Pet Up 3590%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are continuing to see strong gains as of Monday night.

What Happened: Shiba Floki Trillionaire (CRYPTO: SHIFLOTRI) is up 3591.77% during the past 24 hours, trading at all-time high of $0.00001121.

The token has skyrocketed 3666.2% against Bitcoin and also surged 3640.15% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) has risen 581.73% over the past 24 hours to $0.5469 and GenshinShibInu (CRYPTO: GSHIB) has surged 284.95% to $0.00005065.

Shih Tzu (CRYPTO: SHIH) has gained 72.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000001611.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2204 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen almost 0.9% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004354.

Why It Matters: Shiba Floki Trillionaire says it is inspired by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu pet dog and aims to to be the fourth most used cryptocurrency in the world “behind Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki.”

A play-to-earn NFT gaming metaverse is currently being developed by the team behind the project.

The newly-listed token took to Twitter to announce that it has reached a market capitalization of more than $3 million.

Elonomics is a rebase token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network that rewards its holders with stable coin Binance USD.

The token announced on Twitter that the its team is working on a non fungible token (NFT) collection and new features on decentralized applications.

GenshinShibInu describes itself as an artificial intelligence (AI) rebase and reward token on the BSC network that rewards holders with the Shiba Inu token. The coin touched a new all-time high of $0.00005136 earlier on Monday.

Shih Tzu — launched in April this year — says it is an ERC-20 token built on Ethereum and BSC that is raising funds for animal rights initiatives through the sales of NFTs.

The project behind the token announced on Twitter that it has released its second whitepaper and plans to soon launch Shihmask, a multi-chain based wallet that will support many “meme-based assets.”

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'Fear' Grips Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: Is A Rising US Dollar Spelling Woes For Cryptos?

'Fear' Grips Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: Is A Rising US Dollar Spelling Woes For Cryptos?

Major coins traded lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 2.5% to $2.54 trillion. read more
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Nowhere On The Map But These Coins Struck Massive Gains Past Week — With One Up Over 280%

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Nowhere On The Map But These Coins Struck Massive Gains Past Week — With One Up Over 280%

These five coins struck the biggest gains last week from among a list of top 100 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap, while meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) were notably absent.& read more
Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.3% lower at $0.22 over 24 hours early Monday morning. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has declined 15.7% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE fell 0.57% against Bitcoin and rose 0.89% against Ethereum over 24 hours.  read more
Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) said Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) volumes on its platform are declining as the “retail meme coin mania cools off.” read more