These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Inspired By Elon Musk's Pet Up 3590%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are continuing to see strong gains as of Monday night.

What Happened: Shiba Floki Trillionaire (CRYPTO: SHIFLOTRI) is up 3591.77% during the past 24 hours, trading at all-time high of $0.00001121.

The token has skyrocketed 3666.2% against Bitcoin and also surged 3640.15% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) has risen 581.73% over the past 24 hours to $0.5469 and GenshinShibInu (CRYPTO: GSHIB) has surged 284.95% to $0.00005065.

Shih Tzu (CRYPTO: SHIH) has gained 72.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000001611.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2204 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen almost 0.9% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004354.

Why It Matters: Shiba Floki Trillionaire says it is inspired by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu pet dog and aims to to be the fourth most used cryptocurrency in the world “behind Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki.”

A play-to-earn NFT gaming metaverse is currently being developed by the team behind the project.

The newly-listed token took to Twitter to announce that it has reached a market capitalization of more than $3 million.

OVER 3 MILLION MARKET CAP CONGRATULATIONS TO THE EARLY INVESTORS pic.twitter.com/Fsuk9Ebb6M — shibaflokitrillionaire (@shibaflokitrill) November 22, 2021

Elonomics is a rebase token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network that rewards its holders with stable coin Binance USD.

The token announced on Twitter that the its team is working on a non fungible token (NFT) collection and new features on decentralized applications.

GenshinShibInu describes itself as an artificial intelligence (AI) rebase and reward token on the BSC network that rewards holders with the Shiba Inu token. The coin touched a new all-time high of $0.00005136 earlier on Monday.

Shih Tzu — launched in April this year — says it is an ERC-20 token built on Ethereum and BSC that is raising funds for animal rights initiatives through the sales of NFTs.

The project behind the token announced on Twitter that it has released its second whitepaper and plans to soon launch Shihmask, a multi-chain based wallet that will support many “meme-based assets.”