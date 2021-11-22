Voyager Token Defies Market And Pushes Higher While Ethereum And Bitcoin Fall

byTyler Bundy
November 22, 2021 6:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Voyager Token Defies Market And Pushes Higher While Ethereum And Bitcoin Fall

Voyager (CRYPTO: VGX) is trading higher Monday, defying the cryptocurrency market that is trading lower. The typical market leaders Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) are falling lower and possibly causing the market to follow.

Voyager token, the token from Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF), is trading higher in a pattern and pushing higher after the token was recently listed on Coinbase Pro.

Voyager was up 29.1% at $4.88 at press time.

See also: Voyager Crypto Review

Voyager Daily Chart Analysis

  • Voyager looks to be trading higher in what technical traders call a cup pattern pushing higher after forming higher lows.
  • The cup pattern shows that the crypto was down trending and eventually was able to flatten out before making higher lows and showing the trend was able to reverse. If this cup pattern can continue to hold as support, the bullish run may continue.
  • The crypto trades above the 50-day moving average (green), indicating recent sentiment has been bullish.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been pushing higher the past couple of weeks and now sits at 72. This shows the crypto is now in the overbought range and has much more buying pressure than selling pressure in the market.

vgrdaily11-22-21.png

What’s Next For Voyager?

Bullish traders are looking for the Voyager token to continue to push higher along the cup pattern. Bulls are looking for higher lows to continue and for the RSI to stay high. If the crypto starts to cool off, then bulls would like to see a period of consolidation where the crypto can hold its gains.

Bearish traders are looking for the stock to fall below the cup pattern and start to fall lower. After breaking below the cup pattern, bears would like to see the RSI fall below the middle line where sellers begin to overpower the buyers

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

One-Third Of Hedge Fund Managers To Invest In Crypto, EY Reveals

One-Third Of Hedge Fund Managers To Invest In Crypto, EY Reveals

Nearly one in three hedge fund managers plans to invest in cryptocurrencies as the traditional finance space is increasingly fusing with cutting-edge financial technology. read more
Bitcoin Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 5.47% over the past 24 hours to $56,549.00, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -10.0%, moving from $63,991.94 to its current price. read more
Someone Just Sent $869M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $869M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $869,856,531 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 34KgjhtE7gSjakBGNjiEPVYYqCtDnvMAm6 read more
Cathie Wood Says Ark Invest Didn't Expect This When It Did Its Own Bitcoin Study

Cathie Wood Says Ark Invest Didn't Expect This When It Did Its Own Bitcoin Study

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Invest, didn’t foresee the entry of strong institutional holders into the cryptocurrency market when her investment management firm first began studying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more