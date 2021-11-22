One-Third Of Hedge Fund Managers To Invest In Crypto, EY Reveals

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 22, 2021 3:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
One-Third Of Hedge Fund Managers To Invest In Crypto, EY Reveals

Nearly one in three hedge fund managers plans to invest in cryptocurrencies as the traditional finance space is increasingly fusing with cutting-edge financial technology.

What Happened: A recent study conducted by "big four" auditing firm Ernst & Young revealed that 31% of hedge fund managers — 24% of alternative investors and 13% of private equity managers — plan to add cryptocurrencies to their portfolios within the next two years, according to a Monday Decrypt report. The study polled 264 alternative institutional investors that jointly manage nearly $5 trillion.

Alternative investment hedge funds are pouring their capital into anything that’s not a stock, bond or cash — that includes precious metals, art and real estate but also potentially rare playing or basketball cards.

Still, only 7% of those funds already have crypto or related assets in their portfolio. Among those funds that were exposed to digital assets, holding cryptocurrencies directly, derivatives (futures or options) and providing funding to private blockchain companies were the most popular ways to gain exposure to the industry.

Of the responding managers, 78% said that their fund did not invest in crypto because it does not fit its strategy. Other major reasons why they refrained from investing in the space include volatility, regulatory uncertainty and lack of understanding of the asset class.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Hedge Funds Markets Media General

Related Articles

Bitcoin Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 5.47% over the past 24 hours to $56,549.00, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -10.0%, moving from $63,991.94 to its current price. read more
Someone Just Sent $869M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $869M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $869,856,531 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 34KgjhtE7gSjakBGNjiEPVYYqCtDnvMAm6 read more
Cathie Wood Says Ark Invest Didn't Expect This When It Did Its Own Bitcoin Study

Cathie Wood Says Ark Invest Didn't Expect This When It Did Its Own Bitcoin Study

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Invest, didn’t foresee the entry of strong institutional holders into the cryptocurrency market when her investment management firm first began studying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more
Edward Snowden Reveals He Used Bitcoin To Leak NSA Documents Nearly 10 Years Ago

Edward Snowden Reveals He Used Bitcoin To Leak NSA Documents Nearly 10 Years Ago

Former CIA agent and whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed on Sunday that he used Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to aid the process of leaking classified government documents in 2013. read more