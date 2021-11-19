Was Jack Dorsey Right? Hamster Coin Is Striking Major Gains Today Even As Ethereum And Dogecoin Slump

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 19, 2021 2:42 am
Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s unwitting suggestion about Hamster (CRYPTO: HAM) may apparently be coming true, as the cryptocurrency struck major gains early Friday even as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell.

What’s Moving? Hamster has gained 17.3% over the past 24 hours to $0.00000004288 at press time. The coin is also trending in the top spot, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The token has surged 23.9% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also risen 22.00% against Ethereum. Trading volumes in Hamster rose 30.7% to $2.99 million at press time over 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

For comparison, Ethereum is down almost 4.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $4,053.22 at press time. Dogecoin has lost 5.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.2220.

See Also: Hamster Cryptocurrency Shoots Up 465% — Courtesy Of Elon Musk And Dogecoin Creator?

Why It Matters: Hamster Coin, a token launched on the Binance Smart Chain network, took to Twitter on Thursday to say that it will be listed on the cryptocurrency trading platform P2PB2B.

The coin says on its website that Hamster Coins unlocked within certain periods of 50% of supply will be burned for Dorsey.

Dorsey’s suggestion, understood to be made as a joke, in July on Twitter that Hamster is better than Ethereum and Dogecoin — a cryptocurrency endorsed by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — had caused Hamster’s price to surge nearly 252% in one day. Dorsey’s tweet was in response to a post by Coincenter’s Neeraj Agrawal.  

Dorsey is widely known to be a so-called “Bitcoin maximalist,” meaning that he believes Bitcoin has all — or nearly all — the value that can be found among all the digital assets and would dominate the space.

Read Next: Did CoinMarketCap FBI Warning Cause Saitama Inu Coin Price To Crash?

