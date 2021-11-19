What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading higher by 1.3% at $0.2309 over 24 hours.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 14% over a seven-day trailing period.

Since the year began, DOGE’s gains have amounted to 3,814.26%. In the last 30 days, it has fallen 9.2%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved lower with other major coins over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.84% to $2.48 trillion. 

DOGE was among the “Top 10 Mentions” for cryptocurrencies on Twitter, as per Cointrendz data. It was referenced in 832 tweets and did not see high activity on the social media website at press time.

Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum were the most mentioned at 5,933, 2,684, and 2,586 tweets, respectively. 

Bitcoin and other digital assets are under pressure as changing trends and developments on the regulator and monetary side appear on the horizon. Rate hike expectations are perking up the U.S. dollar in the interim. However, Bitcoin could still have “more room to run,” as per Delphi Digital.

Even so, Doge aficionados like Youtuber Matt Wallace are still positive about the cryptocurrency’s potential. Wallace said Thursday that “people are going to be mad” that they did not have more when DOGE leaves other altcoins behind.

Meanwhile, "Dogecoin millionaire" Glauber Contessoto reiterated that he is holding on to his DOGE and that “dips don’t bother” him. 

