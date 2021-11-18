Cardano, Algorand Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
November 18, 2021 5:25 pm
Cardano, Algorand Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) rose 29.07% to $4.67 over the past 24 hours. The Sandbox's current trading volume totals $5.35 billion, a 715.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SAND's estimated market cap is $3,844,134,112.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 892,246,119.22
  • Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00
  • Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) increased by 17.8% to $1.96. Algorand's current trading volume totals $3.47 billion, a 506.69% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ALGO's estimated market cap is $12,194,546,921.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 6,252,432,460.12
  • Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) is up 11.94% at $3.64. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $4.08 billion, a 314.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MANA's estimated market cap is $4,724,659,755.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99
  • Max Supply: 2,193,996,127.32
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 4.69% at $0.01. ECOMI's current trading volume totals $15.49 million, a 73.97% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,688,861,230.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,874.56
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) rose 2.58% to $3.03 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin's current trading volume totals $716.07 million, a 152.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ENJ's estimated market cap is $2,803,087,252.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) increased by 2.45% to $4.06. Curve DAO Token's current trading volume totals $468.04 million, a 52.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV's estimated market cap is $1,520,556,603.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
  • Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) increased by 2.1% to $2839.84. Maker's current trading volume totals $228.92 million, a 100.94% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MKR's estimated market cap is $2,551,985,688.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
  • Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

LOSERS

  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell 3.7% to $4.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.67 million, which is 48.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CEL's estimated market cap is $1,717,464,335.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 2.78% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 29.64 million, which is 40.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,346,089,482.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
  • Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50
  • Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) decreased by 2.64% to $1.83 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.18 billion, which is 37.49% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ADA's estimated market cap is $58,264,754,086.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
  • Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00
  • Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) declined by 2.53% to $154.84 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $388.99 million, which is 12.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,768,762,705.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 11,807,419.08
  • Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) declined by 2.29% to $5.08 over the past 24 hours. Celo's current trading volume totals $69.39 million, a 51.21% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CELO's estimated market cap is $1,750,627,479.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 347,297,758.00
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 2.23% to $1.51 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 39.31 million, which is 34.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,807,290,854.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 2,523,664,574.60
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Decred (CRYPTO: DCR) declined by 2.22% to $107.95 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.88 million, which is 35.91% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,448,199,875.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 13,509,294.24
  • Max Supply: Not Available

