FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried May Have Had One Of The Best 2021 Crypto Callouts: How Much Solana Is Up Since Tweet

byChris Katje
November 21, 2021 12:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried May Have Had One Of The Best 2021 Crypto Callouts: How Much Solana Is Up Since Tweet

The leader of the third biggest cryptocurrency exchange had a debate on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) after being called out over valuation of a coin. That led to several bets on price and a massive all-in callout on the coin on Jan. 9 of this year.

What Happened: A Twitter account belonging to @coinmamba publicly called out FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on if Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) was overvalued. Bankman-Fried said he never said the coin was overvalued, and offered multiple bets with the Twitter user on the coin going up in value.

After a few tweets back and forth betting on the price of SOL at $2, $2.05, $2.38 and $3, Bankman-Fried finally had enough and offered to buy every single SOL that Coinmamba owned for $3.

The "sell me all you want" tweet has over 10,000 likes and was retweeted nearly 2,000 times. Anyone who followed the all-in approach here by the FTX founder has seen a massive return.

See Also: How To Buy Solana 

Massive Return: Solana has been one of the best performing large cryptocurrencies in 2021. SOL is now the fifth highest valued cryptocurrency, according to AssetDash.com. SOL has a market capitalization of $65.8 billion and ranks 215th for all assets that include stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies.

SOL shares hit a high of $260.06 earlier this year. The coin trades at $217.43 at the time of writing, up a staggering 7,126% from the $3 price point laid out by Bankman-Fried.

A $1,000 investment in SOL at $3 would be worth $72,260 today.

Bullish On Solana: Bankman-Fried was named the youngest billionaire to appear on the Forbes 400 2021 list at the age of 29. The FTX founder was worth $22.5 billion at the time, with the valuation of FTX listed at $18 billion.

Bankman-Fried has remained bullish on Solana throughout 2021 despite its monster run.

Solana is one of the few blockchains with a roadmap to scale millions of transactions, the FTX founder said at the Yahoo Finance conference in early November.

Bankman-Fried argued that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is not focused on scale, which makes Solana better in comparison to handle mass adoption. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the most traded cryptocurrency but doesn’t offer scalability and has slower and more expensive transactions.

“Solana is one of the few currently existing public blockchains that has a really plausible roadmap to scale millions of transactions per second at, you know, fractions of penny per transaction, which is a scale that you need for this,” Bankman-Fried said.

Solana can run 60,000 transactions per second at a cost of $0.0015 per transaction, compared to Ethereum at 17,000 transactions per second and a cost of $5.80 per transaction.

Related Link: Kineko Announces Migration to Solana Following $41 Million In Volume Turnover

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Equity, Crypto Markets At All-Time Highs But It's Not All 'Green' Lights, Says Palihapitiya As He Sells 15% Of SoFi Stake

Equity, Crypto Markets At All-Time Highs But It's Not All 'Green' Lights, Says Palihapitiya As He Sells 15% Of SoFi Stake

Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya sold 15% of his company’s position in SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) this week to “build cash reserves” and “fund several new investments.” read more
Crypto Traders See $880M Liquidated As Bitcoin Falls To $58,500

Crypto Traders See $880M Liquidated As Bitcoin Falls To $58,500

Liquidations in the crypto market exceeded $880 million on Tuesday as more than 200,000 traders liquidated across several crypto exchanges. read more
Top 3 Coins With The Highest Returns Last Week — Crypto Breakdown, November 15, 2021

Top 3 Coins With The Highest Returns Last Week — Crypto Breakdown, November 15, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists the top three coins with the highest gains last week. read more
Nigel Green Says Bitcoin Price Could Continue Rising Until Q2 of 2022 As Concerns Over Inflation Rise

Nigel Green Says Bitcoin Price Could Continue Rising Until Q2 of 2022 As Concerns Over Inflation Rise

DeVere Group CEO Nigel Green says the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is likely to last until at least the beginning of the second quarter of 2022.  read more