Quentin Tarantino Hit With Lawsuit Over 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 17, 2021 4:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Quentin Tarantino Hit With Lawsuit Over 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

Quentin Tarantino has been sued over the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) featuring uncut and so-far secret scenes from his 1994 cult classic film "Pulp Fiction" that were announced earlier this month.

What Happened: "Pulp Fiction" producer Miramax filed a lawsuit against Tarantino alleging that it possesses rights to the film and the NFTs infringe them, according to a Tuesday Variety report.

In the complaint, Miramax said that Tarantino "kept his Pulp Fiction NFT plans secret from Miramax" and even ignored a cease-and-desist related to the sale. The producer also alleges the director said his so-called reserved rights allow him to issue such NFTs.

In its complaint, Miramax states that the NFT issuance initiative constitutes a breach of contract, unfair competition and trademark infringement. The firm wrote that "Tarantino’s conduct has forced Miramax to bring this lawsuit against a valued collaborator" to "enforce, preserve, and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax’s most iconic and valuable film properties."

Miramax believes that Tarantino's actions could lead others to believe that the firm is involved in the initiative and set a precedent that would have others believe that "they have the rights to pursue similar deals or offerings, when in fact Miramax holds the rights needed to develop, market, and sell NFTs relating to its deep film library."

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Legal Markets Media

Related Articles

Fed Governor: Why Launch A CBDC When You Got Stablecoins?

Fed Governor: Why Launch A CBDC When You Got Stablecoins?

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller suggested the invention of stablecoins made the issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by the institution redundant. read more
Why Ethereum Classic Could Get Slaughtered Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Pullback If This Pattern Plays Out

Why Ethereum Classic Could Get Slaughtered Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Pullback If This Pattern Plays Out

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) fell 13.21% on Tuesday before bouncing to  just above a support level at $50.78. read more
Hut 8 Mining Stock Pulls Back With Bitcoin, Ethereum But Will These Bullish Patterns Play Out?

Hut 8 Mining Stock Pulls Back With Bitcoin, Ethereum But Will These Bullish Patterns Play Out?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) declined as far as 7.5% in pre-market trading Wednesday morning in sympathy with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more
Argentine Analyst Carlos Maslatón Predicts Bitcoin At $1M By 2026 At La Bit Conf

Argentine Analyst Carlos Maslatón Predicts Bitcoin At $1M By 2026 At La Bit Conf

Carlos Maslatón, one of Argentina's early cryptocurrency adopters, a lawyer and technical analyst, predicted Wednesday that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will reach $1 million by 2026.  read more