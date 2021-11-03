Quentin Tarantino Is Selling 7 Uncut 'Pulp Fiction' Scenes As NFTs

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 3, 2021 8:45 am
Quentin Tarantino Is Selling 7 Uncut 'Pulp Fiction' Scenes As NFTs

Academy Award-winning director Quentin Tarantino plans to auction seven uncut scenes from the movie "Pulp Fiction" as non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: Tarantino will auction seven never-before-seen scenes from "Pulp Fiction" as NFTs built on the privacy-focused blockchain Secret Network (CRYPTO: SCRT).

The Secret Network is a Layer 1 blockchain that facilitates data privacy for smart contracts by default.

Each of Tarantino’s NFTs will contain “secret” content viewable only by the owner of the NFT enabled by the Secret Network’s blockchain.

The NFTs will feature the uncut first handwritten scripts of “Pulp Fiction” and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino, revealing secrets about the film and its creator.

“I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from PULP FICTION to fans,” said Tarantino in a statement. “Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

How to Buy Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

The initial auctions of the NFTs are set to take place on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) based decentralized marketplace OpenSea.

Price Action: SCRT, the native token of the Secret Network, rallied 14% to an all-time high of $10.02 following the news. At press time, SCRT was trading at $9.31 with a market cap of $1.3 billion.

The coin’s daily trading volume surged by 95% in the last 24 hours and stood at $38 million at the time of writing.

Photo: xoancarballo, Flickr

