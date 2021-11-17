When The Shiba Inu Game Is Up, Other Assets Could Face 'Risk-Off' Sentiment: Report

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 17, 2021 11:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
When The Shiba Inu Game Is Up, Other Assets Could Face 'Risk-Off' Sentiment: Report

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) could face a price reversion worthy of its parabolic rise, according to Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone.

What Happened: In the November edition of Bloomberg’s Crypto Outlook report, McGlone described Shiba Inu as a “unique blend of exploitation, good marketing, ESG, supply vs. demand economics and gambling on unprecedented 24/7 global scale.”

The meme-based cryptocurrency is up by an astounding 86 million percent since November 2020 when it traded at just $0.000000000056, but is down 43% since hitting an all-time high of $0.00008616 in October.

“The fact that the meme coin has reached our radar places Shiba Inu at similar risk as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in May, just before its collapse,” stated the Bloomberg strategist.

McGlone was referring to Dogecoin’s massive surge earlier this year when it reached a high of $0.7376 following the hype around a potential endorsement from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk during his appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

After the crash of May 19, which saw Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies lose more than 30% of their value, Dogecoin fell to a price of $0.28. Since then, the coin has consolidated around this level even as Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and many other altcoins recovered to pre-crash levels and went on to set new highs.

According to Bloomberg, Shiba Inu’s current valuation could depict risks to the broader crypto market.

“When the Shiba Inu game is up, the problem we see is that many assets could be prone to risk-off sentiment,” stated McGlone in the report.

SHIB Price Action: SHIB was trading at $0.00004883, down 2.69% in the last 24 hours, as of Wednesday at publication.

Photo by Ferhat Deniz Fors on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Elon Musk's Sanders Dig And Dogecoin Support, Apple Patent, Fed Rate Hike Prediction, Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Elon Musk's Sanders Dig And Dogecoin Support, Apple Patent, Fed Rate Hike Prediction, Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Citadel's Ken Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

Citadel's Ken Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

Citadel's Kenneth Griffin thinks that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will be replaced by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the “next generation” of cryptocurrencies. read more
Popular Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Says XRP And These 3 Altcoins Are Ready 'For A Massive Breakout'

Popular Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Says XRP And These 3 Altcoins Are Ready 'For A Massive Breakout'

Popular cryptocurrency trader and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bear Michaël van de Poppe has said investors should watch for some altcoins that are ready for “a massive breakout” to the upside as the bull market continues. read more
This Elon Musk-Themed Crypto Is Up 1,000% Over The Past 24 Hours

This Elon Musk-Themed Crypto Is Up 1,000% Over The Past 24 Hours

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached a fresh all-time high in Tuesday's session with several altcoins joining the party as well. read more