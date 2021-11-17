Shiba Coffee Company Burns Shiba Inu For Each Coffe

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 17, 2021 8:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Coffee Company Burns Shiba Inu For Each Coffe

The Shiba Coffee Company is now burning Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for every Shiba-branded coffee sold, permanently decreasing the circulating supply of the coin.

What Happened: The Shiba Coffee Company spends 10% of its profits to acquire and burn — permanently destroy — Shiba Inu tokens, a representative of the firm said in an interview with Planet Crypto. Since the company just launched earlier this month it has yet to perform its first burn, but it promises to post future burn transactions which are expected to take place every month.

See Also: SHIBA INU PRICE PREDICTION

The report follows AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron recently saying he asked a payment service provider to support Shiba Inu to allow the firm to accept the memecoin for online payments.

Also, calling Shiba Inu a memecoin just became controversial after its community started rejecting the term as a way to describe the token, highlighting it now has "real utility" after the deployment of its decentralized exchange (DEX) and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00004954 after seeing its price decrease by about 0.35% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Samsung-Backed Crypto Wallet Service ZenGo Adds Shiba Inu To Its Platform

Samsung-Backed Crypto Wallet Service ZenGo Adds Shiba Inu To Its Platform

ZenGo, a Samsung-backed cryptocurrency wallet service, said it has added meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its platform. What Happened: ZenGo made the announcement on Twitter. read more
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump, But These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump, But These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu extended losses. read more
Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) price has decreased 10.01% over the past 24 hours to $0.000049, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -8.0%, moving from $0.000054 to its current price. read more
Rivian, Shiba Inu Are More Alike Than Different, Says Bedrock Capital Co-Founder

Rivian, Shiba Inu Are More Alike Than Different, Says Bedrock Capital Co-Founder

Geoff Lewis, the co-founder and managing partner of Bedrock Capital, compared the meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN). read more