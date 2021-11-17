Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump, But These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu extended losses.

What Happened: GenshinShibInu (CRYPTO: GSHIB) is up 2258.25% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000002649. The cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $0.00000004188 earlier on Tuesday.

The token has skyrocketed 2863.8% against Bitcoin and also surged 2905.1% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) has surged 749.9% during the past 24 hours to $8.24 and Floki Meta (CRYPTO: MFLOKI) has risen 81.9% to $0.0000007418.

FlokiFomo (CRYPTO: FLOKIFM) has gained 80.35% over the past 24 hours to $0.000000002603.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 3.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2393 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer” has lost 4.6% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004917.

Why It Matters: GenshinShibInu describes itself as an artificial intelligence (AI) rebase and reward token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network that rewards holders with the Shiba Inu token.

The coin announced on Twitter that its billboard advertisement has gone live in Times Square, New York.

#GenshinShiba Just went live on TIMES SQUARE!!! Just in time for people to eat the dip!! pic.twitter.com/kVMHqk4KEt — GenshinShiba (@GenshinShiba) November 17, 2021

Elonomics, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, says it is a rebase token built on the BSC network that rewards its holders with stable coin Binance USD.

Floki Meta, which touched an all-time high of $0.00000139 on Monday, describes itself as the “very first dog meme in the Meta.”

The coin announced its first token burn on Twitter.

FlokiFomo, a newly-listed coin named after Musk’s pet dog Floki, says it is a BEP-20 token based on BSC that intends to launch non fungible token (NFT) games.

The token announced on Twitter that it is now listed on CoinMarketCap.

@elonmusk Cheers dad, I am now listed in @CoinMarketCap. Double doxxed team and audited contract. Ready to fly with you daddyyy. Please help me as I am only one day old. Just birthed yesterday papa. https://t.co/rH9PMbhTs5 — FlokiFomo (@FlokiFomo1) November 16, 2021

