Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump, But These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 16, 2021 10:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump, But These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu extended losses.

What Happened: GenshinShibInu (CRYPTO: GSHIB) is up 2258.25% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000002649. The cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $0.00000004188 earlier on Tuesday.

The token has skyrocketed 2863.8% against Bitcoin and also surged 2905.1% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) has surged 749.9% during the past 24 hours to $8.24 and Floki Meta (CRYPTO: MFLOKI) has risen 81.9% to $0.0000007418.

FlokiFomo (CRYPTO: FLOKIFM) has gained 80.35% over the past 24 hours to $0.000000002603.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 3.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2393 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer” has lost 4.6% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004917.

Why It Matters: GenshinShibInu describes itself as an artificial intelligence (AI) rebase and reward token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network that rewards holders with the Shiba Inu token.

The coin announced on Twitter that its billboard advertisement has gone live in Times Square, New York.

Elonomics, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, says it is a rebase token built on the BSC network that rewards its holders with stable coin Binance USD.

Floki Meta, which touched an all-time high of $0.00000139 on Monday, describes itself as the “very first dog meme in the Meta.”

The coin announced its first token burn on Twitter.

FlokiFomo, a newly-listed coin named after Musk’s pet dog Floki, says it is a BEP-20 token based on BSC that intends to launch non fungible token (NFT) games.

The token announced on Twitter that it is now listed on CoinMarketCap.

Read Next: Bitcoin Below $60K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Also Take A Beating On Infrastructure Bill — Veteran Trader Sees Buy Opportunity At These Levels

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Below $60K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Also Take A Beating On Infrastructure Bill — Veteran Trader Sees Buy Opportunity At These Levels

Bitcoin Below $60K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Also Take A Beating On Infrastructure Bill — Veteran Trader Sees Buy Opportunity At These Levels

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 mark at press time as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization declined 5.02% to $2.61 trillion. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.3% lower at $0.25 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has declined 13.2% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more
It's Dogs Vs. Cats On Twitter As Kevin O'Leary Spars With Dogecoin Creator Over Promoting Pawthereum Coin

It's Dogs Vs. Cats On Twitter As Kevin O'Leary Spars With Dogecoin Creator Over Promoting Pawthereum Coin

“Mr. Wonderful” has sparked a cats vs. dogs battle on Twitter while promoting the feline-themed Pawthereum (CRYPTO: PAWTH) cryptocurrency, just like Dogecoin (CRYPTO-DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are inspired by dogs. read more
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 320%

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 320%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. read more