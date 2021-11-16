Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) is up 20.63% at $3.35. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.76 billion, which is 366.93% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $2,846,763,623.

Circulating Supply: 892,246,119.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 1,839,133,733.36

Max Supply: 3,770,303,327

Circulating Supply: 941,404,249.9

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 5.87% to $3.34 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $19.70 million, which is 74.32% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,879,213,673 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 20,078,134

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

Circulating Supply: 2,523,109,153.6

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,875.29

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 200,661.71

Max Supply: 200,661.71

Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21

Max Supply: 720,000,000

