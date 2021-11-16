Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
November 16, 2021 4:05 pm
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) is up 20.63% at $3.35. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.76 billion, which is 366.93% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $2,846,763,623.
    Circulating Supply: 892,246,119.22
    Max Supply: 3,000,000,000
  • WAX (CRYPTO: WAXP) rose 7.71% to $0.8 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $382.13 million, which is 164.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAXP’s estimated market cap is $1,485,422,686 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,839,133,733.36
    Max Supply: 3,770,303,327
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 2.54% to $3.04. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.81 million, a 6.38% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,837,617,620 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 941,404,249.9
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 5.87% to $3.34 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $19.70 million, which is 74.32% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,879,213,673 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) decreased by 5.44% to $298.42 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $204.91 million, which is 16.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $6,109,313,447.
    Circulating Supply: 20,078,134
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) fell 5.0% to $60961 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $4.51 million, a 28.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $2,450,985,879 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
    Max Supply: 39,884.08
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) decreased by 4.57% to $1.46 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 48.82 million, which is 18.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,751,705,416.
    Circulating Supply: 2,523,109,153.6
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) decreased by 3.69% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.88 million, a 12.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,616,797,056.
    Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,875.29
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Wonderland (CRYPTO: TIME) decreased by 2.39% to $7991.09 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $108.45 million, which is 188.32% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,609,680,546.
    Circulating Supply: 200,661.71
    Max Supply: 200,661.71
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) decreased by 1.21% to $92.49 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.47 billion, which is 43.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $20,918,555,784.
    Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21
    Max Supply: 720,000,000

