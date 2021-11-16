Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Falling Today

byAdam Eckert
November 16, 2021 12:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Falling Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading sharply lower Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed an infrastructure bill which contained crypto tax provisions. Also, reports suggest China recently warned against cryptocurrency mining in the country.

Biden's spending bill comes with new rules for crypto brokers, including reporting transactions worth over $10,000 for tax purposes. Many people were concerned the term "brokers" was too vague and would impose restrictions on unintended parties, however an amendment to the bill was rejected.

According to reports, Beijing is considering measures such as raising power prices for any institution found to have broken its new crypto mining rules.

A major upgrade to Bitcoin’s network “Taproot” was activated on Sunday. The upgrade is said to improve Bitcoin's privacy, transaction efficiency and security.

See Also: Coinbase Shares Struggle As Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Dive: What's Next?

BTC, ETH Price Action: At time of publication, Bitcoin was down 5.81% over a 24-hour period at $60,686 and Ethereum was down 7.38% over a 24-hour period at $4,304.89.

Photo: WorldSpectrum from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Riot Blockchain Is Falling Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Riot Blockchain Is Falling Today

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced third-quarter earnings results that were down from last year. read more
Why Bitcoin Set A New All-Time High Today

Why Bitcoin Set A New All-Time High Today

The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower most of Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, before spiking more than 3% Wednesday morning.  Why did Bitcoin spike?  read more
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Rising Today

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Rising Today

The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are surging higher Monday following recent news that Australian regulators have approved a spot ETF using Bitcoin and E read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. read more