These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 320%

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 15, 2021 10:21 pm
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: SafeShiba (CRYPTO: SAFESHIB) is up 321.78% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000004092 at press time. 

The new token has surged 348% against Bitcoin and also gained 337% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Santa Shiba (CRYPTO:SANTASHIB) has surged 250% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000006833 and Shiback (CRYPTO: SHIBACK)  has risen 11%1 to $0.001355.

Mars Inu (CRYPTO:MARSINU) is up 36.2% to $0.000000007709.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 4.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2518 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer” has lost almost 2.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.00005119.

Why It Matters: SafeShiba describes itself as a deflationary token designed to blend “traditional memecoin tokenomics” with those of DeFi 2.0 applications.

The new coin took to Twitter to announce it has reached a market capitalization of $2.3 million and has more than 6,000 token holders.

Santa Shiba says it is a fun Christmas-themed rewards token that will launch a fun non fungible token (NFT) Shiba collection and a Christmas-themed NFT game.

The token announced on Twitter that it has given $134,000 in Binance USD reflections to holders in less than 48 hours.

Shiback, which touched an all-time high of $0.001983 earlier on Monday, says it is the first Shiba Inu reflection token and the first with auto-claim feature.

The token announced on Twitter that it now has more than 1,000 coin holders.

Mars Inu describes itself as a token launched on Binance Smart Chain with automatic liquidity pool growth and holder rewards through transaction taxation.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

