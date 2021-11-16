These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 320%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: SafeShiba (CRYPTO: SAFESHIB) is up 321.78% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000004092 at press time.

The new token has surged 348% against Bitcoin and also gained 337% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Santa Shiba (CRYPTO:SANTASHIB) has surged 250% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000006833 and Shiback (CRYPTO: SHIBACK) has risen 11%1 to $0.001355.

Mars Inu (CRYPTO:MARSINU) is up 36.2% to $0.000000007709.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 4.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2518 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer” has lost almost 2.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.00005119.

Why It Matters: SafeShiba describes itself as a deflationary token designed to blend “traditional memecoin tokenomics” with those of DeFi 2.0 applications.

The new coin took to Twitter to announce it has reached a market capitalization of $2.3 million and has more than 6,000 token holders.

Santa Shiba says it is a fun Christmas-themed rewards token that will launch a fun non fungible token (NFT) Shiba collection and a Christmas-themed NFT game.

The token announced on Twitter that it has given $134,000 in Binance USD reflections to holders in less than 48 hours.

Santa Shiba bringing Christmas home early! $134,000 in BUSD reflections to holders in under 48 hours! Get in and come see the gifts!https://t.co/sXi2mLFn37#SHIB #shibainu #BSCGems #BNB pic.twitter.com/ntHoa9P8Vy — Santa Shiba (@santashibatoken) November 15, 2021

Shiback, which touched an all-time high of $0.001983 earlier on Monday, says it is the first Shiba Inu reflection token and the first with auto-claim feature.

The token announced on Twitter that it now has more than 1,000 coin holders.

We already reached more than 1000 holders! You guys are amazing! Next stop, 2000 holders! pic.twitter.com/1yBOOSiCzb — SHIBACK (@ShibackToken) November 16, 2021

Mars Inu describes itself as a token launched on Binance Smart Chain with automatic liquidity pool growth and holder rewards through transaction taxation.

