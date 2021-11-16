Gemini Crypto Exchange Lists Shiba Inu

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 15, 2021 9:46 pm
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has landed on major cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, significantly increasing the liquidity of the memecoin's ecosystem.

What Happened: In a recent tweet, Gemini CEO Cameron Winklevoss noted Shiba Inu had been listed on the cryptocurrency exchange.

"Dear #SHIB army, @Gemini welcomes you. Let's go!"

In a Friday post, Gemini wrote that Shiba Inu is a "utility token compliant with the Ethereum network," highlighting the coin's recent push to move away from being just a meme coin. The exchange wrote that while SHIB "began as an Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)," it has since "launched a decentralized exchange called Shibaswap with two additional tokens, LEASH and BONE."

See Also: IS SHIBA INU (SHIB) A GOOD INVESTMENT?

The announcement follows a recent report that meme coin Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) made its way onto four different cryptocurrency exchanges, giving a significant boost to its liquidity and exposing over five million registered users to the coin.

SHIB Price Action: Shiba Inu traded at $0.00005432 at the time of writing, rising about 3.8% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap data.

