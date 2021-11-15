Marathon Digital Plummets Amid SEC Subpoenas: A Look At Technicals

byTyler Bundy
November 15, 2021 4:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Marathon Digital Plummets Amid SEC Subpoenas: A Look At Technicals

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares plunged Monday after the company announced it received a subpoena to produce documents and communications concerning a Hardin, Montana data center facility. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) miner said it is cooperating with the SEC.

Marathon Digital was down 27.03% at $55.40 at the close Monday. 

Marathon Digital Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock is seeing a large down day and is nearing previous resistance that may now possibly hold as an area of support.
  • The $55 price level previously held as resistance, but as the price is above the area now, it may hold as support. If unable to hold as support, the stock may fall back to the higher low trendline.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock is still bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped lower Monday and now sits at 51 on the indicator. This shows there is now almost an equal amount of buying and selling pressure in the market.

See Related: Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Marathon Digital Is Falling

maradaily11-15-21.png

What’s Next For Marathon Digital?

Bulls are looking to see the stock find support somewhere soon and make a bounce. The old resistance area of $55 may be the area where the stock could find some sort of bounce. Bulls are then looking to see the stock begin to form higher lows.

Bears are looking to see the stock continue to fall lower and break below the $55 level and begin to hold it as resistance once again. Bears would then like to see the stock fall below the higher low trendline, which could start the beginning of a downtrend.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

NEXO, IoTeX Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

NEXO, IoTeX Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
New Research Reveals Habits Of Experienced Crypto Traders

New Research Reveals Habits Of Experienced Crypto Traders

Research about the habits of new and expert cryptocurrency traders shows some significant differences in the ways they act. What Happened: New crypto traders are prone to trading much more than their expert counterparts, according to research shared with Benzinga by BDC Consulting. read more
Top 3 Coins With The Highest Returns Last Week — Crypto Breakdown, November 15, 2021

Top 3 Coins With The Highest Returns Last Week — Crypto Breakdown, November 15, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists the top three coins with the highest gains last week. read more
Someone Just Sent $993M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $993M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $993,191,088 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3A9jNrniUXC8ha2YH4BD2LVALrFdGUq5J4 read more