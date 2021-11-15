These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Up 230%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after Dogecoin rose and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Gatsby Inu (CRYPTO: GATSBYINU) is up 234.83% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001665 at press time.

The token has surged 201.3% against Bitcoin and also gained 203.92% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Shiba Monk (CRYPTO: SHIBAMONK) has surged 215.50% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000006843 and MetaDoge (CRYPTO: METADOGE) has risen 169.18% to $0.00005642.

Dogey-Inu (CRYPTO: DINU) is up 67.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000002715.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 0.28% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2623 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer” has lost 2.9% over the past 24 hours to $0.00005279.

Why It Matters: Gatsby Inu, named after one of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dogs, said on Twitter that it would be releasing a game soon and also introduced a preview of its comic. The project behind the token says it is also developing a limited amount of GatsbyInu non fungible tokens (NFTs).

Insane reversal after our new sneak peak of the comic and update on the game, promotions start monday with a few more updates get ready @elonmusk @joerogan #gatsbyinu pic.twitter.com/ORjWiZ51Ca — Gatsby Inu (@Gatsby_Inu) November 14, 2021

Shiba Monk says it purpose is to create a platform devoted to teaching people to improve their mental health.

The newly-listed token announced on Twitter that it would give $5,000 worth of Shibamonk giveaway to 25 holders and also retweeted a post that said it reached a market capitalization of $4.5 million.

$5000 worth of $shibamonk Giveaway to 25 lucky Holders. Winner to be announced on 17th Nov 1.Change your dp to the below image for twitter and tg

2. Follow us and rt this tweet

3. Tag your 3 friends in comments.

4. Join our tg – https://t.co/I52gqh8SbV

5. Dm us your bsc wallet. pic.twitter.com/v3WyeG6KUl — Shiba Monk (@shiba_monk) November 14, 2021

MetaDoge says it consists of a token-based ecosystem that includes a 3D Metaverse Game build specifically for Metadoge NFT owners.

Dogey-Inu describes itself as a decentralized meme token created by fans and members of the Shiba Inu community.

