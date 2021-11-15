These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Up 230%

Madhukumar Warrier
November 14, 2021
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after Dogecoin rose and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Gatsby Inu (CRYPTO: GATSBYINU) is up 234.83% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001665 at press time.

The token has surged 201.3% against Bitcoin and also gained 203.92% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Shiba Monk (CRYPTO: SHIBAMONK) has surged 215.50% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000006843 and MetaDoge (CRYPTO: METADOGE) has risen 169.18% to $0.00005642.

Dogey-Inu (CRYPTO: DINU) is up 67.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000002715.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 0.28% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2623 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer” has lost 2.9% over the past 24 hours to $0.00005279.

Why It Matters: Gatsby Inu, named after one of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dogs, said on Twitter that it would be releasing a game soon and also introduced a preview of its comic. The project behind the token says it is also developing a limited amount of GatsbyInu non fungible tokens (NFTs).

Shiba Monk says it purpose is to create a platform devoted to teaching people to improve their mental health.

The newly-listed token announced on Twitter that it would give $5,000 worth of Shibamonk giveaway to 25 holders and also retweeted a post that said it reached a market capitalization of $4.5 million.

MetaDoge says it consists of a token-based ecosystem that includes a 3D Metaverse Game build specifically for Metadoge NFT owners.

Dogey-Inu describes itself as a decentralized meme token created by fans and members of the Shiba Inu community.

