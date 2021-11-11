Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury Now Fights For Floki Inu's War On Dogecoin

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 11, 2021 1:04 pm
British professional boxer and two-time world heavyweight champion TysonFury is now a Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) ambassador, fighting for the coin's conquest of the memecoin market.

What Happened: Earlier this week, the Floki Inu team said "The Gypsy King" Tyson Fury signed a strategic partnership with its team. The undefeated heavyweight described the coin as "a big thing."

The purported Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) also claimed the boxing champion is "not only our ambassador or just someone who spreads our movement, he actually thrives on our story."

Fury will appear in Floki's play-to-earn non-fungible token game Valhalla, do voiceover for it as well as a live "ask me anything" session with the Floki Inu community and tell his millions of followers about the coin.

The Floki Inu team claims Fury joining the project legitimizes the project and will push its "brand mainstream to millions of boxing fans worldwide."

FLOKI Price Action: As of press time, Floki Inu is trading at $0.0002439 after seeing its price fall by about 10.2% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap.

