These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Spiderman-Themed Coin Up 350%

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 11, 2021 10:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Spiderman-Themed Coin Up 350%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu gained.

What Happened: Spidey Inu (CRYPTO: SPIDEY INU) is up 353.16% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000002151 at press time.

The token has surged 349.7% against Bitcoin and also gained 337.4% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Wakanda Inu (CRYPTO: WKD) has surged 253.49% during the past 24 hours to $0.0000004127 and BoxerDoge (CRYPTO: BOXERDOGE) has risen 134.44% to $0.000000001385.

Husky Inu (CRYPTO:HDOG) is up 108.37% over the past 24 hours to $0.000000003977.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2633 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 11.4% over the 24-hour period to $0.00005497.

Why It Matters: Spidey Inu says it is an ERC-20 token named in homage to the “world’s most popular superhero doge.”

The project behind the coin says it intends SpideyInu to be the principal token in a significant, extended ecosystem that includes non fungible tokens (NFTs), a P2E game, and eventual print and animation media releases, working in partnership with key industry leaders.

The token took to Twitter to announce that it has reached a market capitalization of $2 million.

Wakanda Inu, which calls itself the "African Dog," says it is a charity-oriented meme token that is entirely for social good across the world.  

The coin said on Twitter that is has broken the records of SafeMoon and Shiba Inu in terms of the number of token holders in the first five days after launch.

BoxerDoge says it is a BEP-20 token with Auto Boost, RFI and hyper deﬂationary features.

Husky Inu says it is a fully community-owned decentralized token that has no pre-mint, seed sale, private sale or other.

The coin announced on Twitter that it now has more than 4,500 token holders.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Major coins were steady as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.1% to $2.85 trillion Thursday evening. read more
Shiba Inu To Be Listed By India's First Crypto Unicorn On Its Primary Trading App

Shiba Inu To Be Listed By India's First Crypto Unicorn On Its Primary Trading App

Self-described "Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer" Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: DOGE) would become available on the mobile cryptocurrency trading app of India's first cryptocurrency unicorn CoinDCX read more
A Crypto Investment Story: Why I Bought DOGE And SHIB

A Crypto Investment Story: Why I Bought DOGE And SHIB

All the kids at school around me were collecting and sharing the hologram Pokemon cards from their latest pack they managed to get ahold of by begging their parents or scrapping up a few dollars from their chores. I thought it was pretty stupid at first... read more
Why Dogecoin Returns Are Better Than Bitcoin — Crypto Breakdown, November 11, 2021

Why Dogecoin Returns Are Better Than Bitcoin — Crypto Breakdown, November 11, 2021

Crypto Industry Is Like No Other read more