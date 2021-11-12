These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Spiderman-Themed Coin Up 350%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu gained.

What Happened: Spidey Inu (CRYPTO: SPIDEY INU) is up 353.16% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000002151 at press time.

The token has surged 349.7% against Bitcoin and also gained 337.4% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Wakanda Inu (CRYPTO: WKD) has surged 253.49% during the past 24 hours to $0.0000004127 and BoxerDoge (CRYPTO: BOXERDOGE) has risen 134.44% to $0.000000001385.

Husky Inu (CRYPTO:HDOG) is up 108.37% over the past 24 hours to $0.000000003977.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2633 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 11.4% over the 24-hour period to $0.00005497.

Why It Matters: Spidey Inu says it is an ERC-20 token named in homage to the “world’s most popular superhero doge.”

The project behind the coin says it intends SpideyInu to be the principal token in a significant, extended ecosystem that includes non fungible tokens (NFTs), a P2E game, and eventual print and animation media releases, working in partnership with key industry leaders.

The token took to Twitter to announce that it has reached a market capitalization of $2 million.

Wakanda Inu, which calls itself the "African Dog," says it is a charity-oriented meme token that is entirely for social good across the world.

The coin said on Twitter that is has broken the records of SafeMoon and Shiba Inu in terms of the number of token holders in the first five days after launch.

Yes we have broken the records of @safemoon and @Shibtoken (5days post launch) holders. Yes we smatched 27k wallet holders in just 4days after launch.

We are conquerors, yes we are #wakandans #wakandainu #wakandaARMY #1BillionMcapIsProgrammed pic.twitter.com/QsaJILepg6 — WAKANDA INU (The African Dog) (@Wakandainu) November 11, 2021

BoxerDoge says it is a BEP-20 token with Auto Boost, RFI and hyper deﬂationary features.

Husky Inu says it is a fully community-owned decentralized token that has no pre-mint, seed sale, private sale or other.

The coin announced on Twitter that it now has more than 4,500 token holders.

More Then 4500 Holders In Love With #HuskyInu — Husky Inu (@HuskyInuDog) November 11, 2021

