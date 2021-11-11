Crypto-Powered Search Engine Presearch To Index OpenSea NFTs

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 11, 2021 4:02 pm
Presearch (CRYPTO: PRE) — a privacy-conscious and cryptocurrency-powered alternative to Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google search engine — just made navigating the metaverse easier for everyone.

What Happened: Presearch signed a partnership agreement with the leading NFT marketplace OpenSea to allow for the search of the non-fungible tokens (NFT) present on the platform, according to a Thursday Cointelegraph report.

The search engine's founder Colin Pape said the service is popular among crypto enthusiasts and this partnership "makes Presearch the easiest way for them to search and get access to all of the results they want, including NFT details.” Presearch claims it has so far seen the registration of 2.7 million users and it facilitates 3.5 million daily search requests. 

The report follows Presearch becoming a default search engine option on all new and factory-reset Android devices sold in the U.K. and European Union in early September. The integration was the result of Alphabet being previously fined for breaking fair competition laws by the European Union’s antitrust authority for enforcing Google's effective search engine monopoly on Android devices.

PRE Price Action: Presearch is trading at $0.2568 after seeing its price increase by 6.01% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap data, Thursday afternoon.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay 

