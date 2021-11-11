These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 260%

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 10, 2021 10:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 260%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: BabyDogeZilla (CRYPTO: BABYDOGEZILLA) is up 261.16% during the past 24 hours, trading at less than $0.000000000001 at press time.

The token has surged 276.3% against Bitcoin and gained 271.84% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, ShibaZilla (CRYPTO: SHIBAZILLA) has surged 218.5% during the past 24 hours to less than $0.000000000001 and DogeZilla (CRYPTO: DOGEZILLA) has risen 203.07% to less than $0.000000000001.

DogeMan (CRYPTO: DGMAN) is up 77.9% over the past 24 hours to $0.00000962.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 6.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2565 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 10.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00004893.

Why It Matters: BabyDogeZilla calls itself a “deflationary meme-token” Inspired by Dogecoin, Baby Doge Coin, and Doge Zilla.

The token says on its website that in the next phase of its project, the cryptocurrency will form the center-piece of the BabyDogeZilla ecosystem that will include NFT collections, staking, a launchpad, and other Web3.0 products and services.

ShibaZilla says it is the first successful fork of DogeZilla and aims to provide investors 5% liquidity and 5% reflection rewards.

DogeZilla, a newly launched cryptocurrency, says it is a “memecoin plus utility” in the crypto sphere that targets the Shiba Inu token.

DogeMan says that holders of the ERC-20 token will be eligible for first edition paperbacks of DC and Marvel comic book giveaways.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Major coins traded in the red on Wednesday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.69% to $2.79 trillion, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 3.23% at $64,676.43 over 24 hours. What Happened: For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has risen 2.93%.  read more
Why Dogecoin Looks Ready For A Breakout — Crypto Breakdown, November 10, 2021

Why Dogecoin Looks Ready For A Breakout — Crypto Breakdown, November 10, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space read more
Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 4.59% to $0.27 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning.  What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has declined 0.59% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more
This Cryptocurrency Has Beaten Shiba Inu, Dogecoin And Ethereum Gains By Far Over Past Month And Still Looks Unstoppable

This Cryptocurrency Has Beaten Shiba Inu, Dogecoin And Ethereum Gains By Far Over Past Month And Still Looks Unstoppable

Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) has shot up over 630% in the past 30 days, outpacing the gains of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and read more