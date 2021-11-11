These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 260%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: BabyDogeZilla (CRYPTO: BABYDOGEZILLA) is up 261.16% during the past 24 hours, trading at less than $0.000000000001 at press time.

The token has surged 276.3% against Bitcoin and gained 271.84% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, ShibaZilla (CRYPTO: SHIBAZILLA) has surged 218.5% during the past 24 hours to less than $0.000000000001 and DogeZilla (CRYPTO: DOGEZILLA) has risen 203.07% to less than $0.000000000001.

DogeMan (CRYPTO: DGMAN) is up 77.9% over the past 24 hours to $0.00000962.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 6.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2565 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 10.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00004893.

Why It Matters: BabyDogeZilla calls itself a “deflationary meme-token” Inspired by Dogecoin, Baby Doge Coin, and Doge Zilla.

The token says on its website that in the next phase of its project, the cryptocurrency will form the center-piece of the BabyDogeZilla ecosystem that will include NFT collections, staking, a launchpad, and other Web3.0 products and services.

ShibaZilla says it is the first successful fork of DogeZilla and aims to provide investors 5% liquidity and 5% reflection rewards.

DogeZilla, a newly launched cryptocurrency, says it is a “memecoin plus utility” in the crypto sphere that targets the Shiba Inu token.

10 COMMANDMENTS TO BECOME A DOGEZILLA MILLIONAIRE!!!! THIS IS HOW MILLIONAIRES WERE MADE IN THE FIRST 8 DAYS OF DOGEZILLA PHENOMENON!!! READ THE 10 COMMANDMENTS HOW TO BECOME A DOGEZILLA MILLIONAIRE AND LEARN IT WELL!! pic.twitter.com/GC9jCzLtkZ — Official DogeZilla™ on BSC (@DOGEZILLACOIN) November 10, 2021

DogeMan says that holders of the ERC-20 token will be eligible for first edition paperbacks of DC and Marvel comic book giveaways.

