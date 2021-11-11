Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 10, 2021 9:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Major coins traded in the red on Wednesday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.69% to $2.79 trillion, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 3.23% at $64,676.43 over 24 hours.

What Happened: For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has risen 2.93%. 

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest coin by market cap, fell 2.15% to $4,607.87 over 24 hours. Over the week it inched up 0.95%.

DOGE dropped 6.05% to $0.26 over 24 hours. For the week, the meme coin has fallen 3.75%.

Shiba Inu declined 8.62% to $0.00004988 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day period, it has shrunk 11.43%.

The top 24 hour gainers, as per CoinMarketCap data, were IoTeX, Mina, and Loopring. 

IoTeX surged 109.66% to $0.23, Mina gained 20.33% to $5.13, and Loopring was up 12.05% to $3.11 in the period.

IoTex hit an all-time high of $0.2554 on Wednesday. At press time, it was trading 9.45% below that level.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Annual inflation surged to 6.2% in October, which is the highest level since November 1990. The rise in CPI numbers beats expectations by analysts of a 5.8% reading, as per an earlier report.

Nancy David, the founder of Quadratic Capital Management, noted that if the inflation doesn’t subside the U.S. Federal Reserve “may need to taper at a more substantial rate and hike interest rates, which could hurt stocks and bonds.” 

David Marcus, who leads Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ:FB) Novi digital wallet, said on Twitter that inflation vindicates Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator or creators of Bitcoin. Notably, BTC is a deflationary cryptocurrency. Facebook is in the process of rebranding as “Meta.”

Inflation is already here and it is not “transitory,” as per Olympic rower, Bitcoin bull and founder of Gemini exchange, Cameron Winklevoss.

Entrepreneur investor Anthony Pompliano noted the inflation numbers and said Bitcoin immediately “ripped to an all-time high” in a tweet.

On Wednesday, both Bitcoin and Ethereum rose to new highs. BTC touched an all-time high of $68,789.63, while ETH rose to new highs of $4,859.50. 

Freddie Evans, a sales trader at the United Kingdom-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, noted that November is regularly a positive month for cryptocurrencies and analysts are still bullish. 

“Analysts are still holding on to extremely bullish November predictions, with this month regularly being a positive one for crypto,” wrote Evans in an emailed note.

Inflation has been construed as a positive for Bitcoin by experts such Carl Icahn, who noted that “If inflation gets rampant, I guess [Bitcoin] does have value” last month.

Last month, JPMorgan told its clients that institutional investors appear to be “returning to Bitcoin” seeing it as a better inflation hedge than gold.

Read Next: Coinbase Flouts Possibility Its NFT Business Could Be 'Bigger' Than Current Crypto Offerings Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Electronics Retail Outlet MediaMarkt Hit by Ransomware Demand For $50M In Bitcoin

Electronics Retail Outlet MediaMarkt Hit by Ransomware Demand For $50M In Bitcoin

A Hive ransomware attack with demands has hit electronics retail giant MediaMarkt with a demand to pay $50 million in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more
Why Dogecoin Looks Ready For A Breakout — Crypto Breakdown, November 10, 2021

Why Dogecoin Looks Ready For A Breakout — Crypto Breakdown, November 10, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space read more
Coinbase Flouts Possibility Its NFT Business Could Be 'Bigger' Than Current Crypto Offerings Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Coinbase Flouts Possibility Its NFT Business Could Be 'Bigger' Than Current Crypto Offerings Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said Tuesday that there is a likelihood that the company’s non fungible token segment could grow as big or even bigger than fungible tokens. read more
Palantir 'Super Excited' About New Crypto Security Software, Says All Clients 'Welcome To Pay Us In Crypto'

Palantir 'Super Excited' About New Crypto Security Software, Says All Clients 'Welcome To Pay Us In Crypto'

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar said at the company’s third-quarter earnings call that the company was going to be a “massive accelerant” for cryptocurrency businesses.  read more