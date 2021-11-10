Robinhood Executive Praises Shiba Inu's Community

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 10, 2021 3:20 pm
Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) COO Christine Brown praised the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) community — despite recently suggesting it may not be listed on the exchange anytime soon.

What Happened: When asked about Shiba Inu, Brown said during a recent interview for the Crypto Goes Mainstream event that one of her "favorite things is seeing the community around these coins really engage with us and let us know what they want.” This is referring to Shiba Inu's increasing pressure on Robinhood to list the coin, including — but not limited to — a Change.org petition that has now obtained more than half a million signatures.

The report follows Brown reportedly saying during a recent interview that Robinhood thinks "that the short-term gain we might get [by listing a lot of crypto assets] is not worth the long-term trade-off for our users." She also said that she will not be releasing any information concerning potential future listings.

SHIB Price Action: Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00004928 Wednesday afternoon after seeing its price decrease by about 11.46% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Image by 13040762 from Pixabay 

