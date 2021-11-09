This Elon Musk-Themed Crypto Is Up 1,000% Over The Past 24 Hours

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached a fresh all-time high in Tuesday's session with several altcoins joining the party as well. An under-the-radar crypto, meanwhile, is quietly making waves and has outperformed its more illustrious peers.

Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) has gained about 1,000% over the past 24 hours to earn the distinction of being the biggest advancer among cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

The Elonomics coin is a rebase token with an efficient rebasing mechanism. Rebasing is a mechanism by which the total supply of a token is increased or decreased across all holders. This serves to adjust the token price without affecting the value of anyone's share of coins. This adjustment is done algorithmically.

Last Friday, the official Twitter handle of Elonomics made an announcement, which involved dApps, a complete solution platform with Portfolio Tracker, Rug Checker, Swap and Rewards Calculator as functions.

JOIN US FOR OUR DAPPS RELEASE & PROJECT LEAD DOXXING EVENT! pic.twitter.com/k2fz3DrADU — Elonomics (@Elonomicsbsc) November 5, 2021

Elonomics rewards its holders with Binance USD, which is a stable coin. The coin is styled after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

ELONOM Price Action: Elonomics was trading up 863.93% at $33.60 Tuesday afternoon at publication. With the rally, the fully-diluted market cap of the token was also up at $33.5 million.

