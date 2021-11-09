This Elon Musk-Themed Crypto Is Up 1,000% Over The Past 24 Hours

byShanthi Rexaline
November 9, 2021 4:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Elon Musk-Themed Crypto Is Up 1,000% Over The Past 24 Hours

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached a fresh all-time high in Tuesday's session with several altcoins joining the party as well. An under-the-radar crypto, meanwhile, is quietly making waves and has outperformed its more illustrious peers.

Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) has gained about 1,000% over the past 24 hours to earn the distinction of being the biggest advancer among cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

The Elonomics coin is a rebase token with an efficient rebasing mechanism. Rebasing is a mechanism by which the total supply of a token is increased or decreased across all holders. This serves to adjust the token price without affecting the value of anyone's share of coins. This adjustment is done algorithmically.

Related Link: Best Cryptocurrencies In 2021

Last Friday, the official Twitter handle of Elonomics made an announcement, which involved dApps, a complete solution platform with  Portfolio Tracker, Rug Checker, Swap and Rewards Calculator as functions.

Elonomics rewards its holders with Binance USD, which is a stable coin. The coin is styled after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

ELONOM Price Action: Elonomics was trading up 863.93% at $33.60 Tuesday afternoon at publication. With the rally, the fully-diluted market cap of the token was also up at $33.5 million.

Image by Iván Jesus Rojas from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Indian Crypto Market, Emerge As The Most Traded Cryptos

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Indian Crypto Market, Emerge As The Most Traded Cryptos

According to a new report, cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE read more
What The Indicators Show For Bitcoin; Watch Out For Solana — Benzinga Crypto Daily November 5, 2021

What The Indicators Show For Bitcoin; Watch Out For Solana — Benzinga Crypto Daily November 5, 2021

Should You Buy Bitcoin? What the Volume Levels and RSI Indicator Tells Us On today's episode of Crypto Daily, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt looks at market sentiment for Bitcoin. read more
Scam Or No Scam, Who Cares? People Just Want To Know 'How To Buy Squid Game Token' As Coin Shoots Up Another 130%

Scam Or No Scam, Who Cares? People Just Want To Know 'How To Buy Squid Game Token' As Coin Shoots Up Another 130%

Scam or no scam, there is no stopping the Squid Game (CRYPTO: SQUID) token, which rose 130% over 24 hours at press time. read more
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. The move in the stock has also prompted questions of if the company will issue a stock split again. read more