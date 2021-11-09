Gaucho's Vineyard Estate Project Completes Lot Sale Using Crypto; Expands Diversification Opportunity for Global Investors

Image by Executium on Unsplash

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) announced its luxury residential vineyard real estate project, Algodon Wine Estates, had completed its first lot sale utilizing cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies, decentralized digital currencies void of a central bank or single administrator, can be transferred from user to user on the peer-to-peer cryptocurrency network without the need for any intermediaries. Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography, and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a blockchain.

“This is an exciting development at Algodon Wine Estates,” said Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings. “The acceptance of digital currency as a medium of exchange continues to gather momentum as, among other causes, investors across the globe witness the impact of central bank actions on currency valuations and as a result, are seeking alternative stores of value. At the same time, investors are beginning to recognize the opportunity for diversification that luxury real estate in Argentina presents.”

“This cryptocurrency-based transaction represents the first of what we believe could be many more such transactions as some cryptocurrency holders look to deploy some of their holdings into various hard assets around the world. As the world continues to emerge from the pandemic, we have expected to see a resurgence in interest from traditional investors and luxury buyers in Algodon Wine Estates. The addition of investors utilizing cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange could expand that investor base significantly, to the benefit of Gaucho Holdings.”

Global investors also have a unique opportunity at Algodon Wine Estates. In addition to luxury vineyard ownership, investors can access a combination of world-class wine, wellness, culinary and sports destinations. Gaucho Holdings recently completed its first water well and has begun drilling a second well. The company ultimately believes there will be up to 6 wells, significantly enhancing the appeal and ultimately the value of plots at the Estates.

Algodon Wine Estates is a 4,138 acre (1,675 ha) world-class wine, wellness, culinary and sports resort, and luxury real estate development, located in the rolling hills of the Sierra Pintada Mountains in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina.

The wine and golf community is surrounded by the natural beauty of vineyards, responsible for producing the wines of Algodon Fine Wines, as well as a boutique hotel, and amenities such as a nine-hole golf course (with an additional nine holes forthcoming), grand slam style tennis courts, a year-round restaurant serving traditional Argentine cuisine, and other services. More than 100 vineyard lots overlook the golf course, and the wines cultivated at the estate have garnered multiple awards from international tasting competitions.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.