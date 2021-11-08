Crypto Market Cap Hits $3 Trillion; Avalanche, Loopring, Ethereum At All-Time Highs

The overall market cap of cryptocurrencies crossed the $3-trillion mark on Monday, according to data from CoinGecko.

What Happened: The market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit a three-week high of $66,400, gaining 6% in the last 24 hours. The coin had a daily trading volume of $34 billion at the time of writing and accounted for 43.17% of the crypto market.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, rose to an all-time high of $4,762 during Asian trading hours Monday. The leading altcoin had a trading volume of $16 billion and accounted for 19.58% of the market.

Other large-cap altcoins also saw significant gains over the weekend. Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), a layer one smart contract platform, hit an all-time high of $96.91 earlier Monday. The coin surged 15% in the last 24 hours to become the 12th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) gained 28.2% in the last day, rallying to an all-time high price of $1.72 at press time. The coin extended a week-long rally, triggered by rumors that it had partnered with GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) to build a NFT marketplace. In the last seven days, the token’s price appreciated by more than 114%.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP), Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO), and Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rallied 12.2%, 14.6% and 10%, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Some popular altcoins also saw recent price rallies cool off and recorded negative price action in the last day. Included in this list were Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), and Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), all of which lost around 3% of market value in the last day.

Photo: Art Rachen on Unsplash.