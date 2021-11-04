5 Interesting GameFi Projects To Consider If You Are Into GameFi

Blockchain and crypto projects might seem tricky and hard to understand, especially if you are new in the industry. All those liquidity pools, staking, farming, DEXs and trading — they really look like they are only made for professionals. The biggest problem is that you do not really understand where the profit comes from, it looks like it simply appears out of thin air. Well, sometimes it is true: often DeFi projects are pure speculations and Ponzi schemes.

The only thing that anyone can actually understand to the fullest is games. There were times when people were asking if it was possible to make money on computer games. Now there are no questions left, everybody knows how much e-sport can bring.

Everybody knows them now:

But there is a huge layer of new blockchain-based games utilizing the Play-to-earn model, and they have only come to life. All of them are overcoming the stage of development and formation, yet managing to make huge profits already. In this article we will have a look at some of the interesting examples of projects and their native tokens, that you might be interested in considering buying.

Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please, do your own research.

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST)

GHST token is the native governance token of the Aavegotchi project, which operates on the Aave protocol. Aavegotchi is a DeFi game appealing to the 90-s and early 2000-s Tamagotchi concept, where you have a little digital pet you need to take care of. The first Haunt of Aavegotchis which is considered to be the official launch of the project took place on March 2nd, 2021. 10,000 portals were sold in several minutes. Since that time the price for the Gotchies spiked tremendously: the most expensive Gotchi now for sale on the Bazaar costs almost $20.5 million.

GHST is used to buy and sell goods within the Aavegotchi ecosystem, including Aavegotchis themselves. The token can also be staked for additional rewards and transferred between users. The token doesn’t have a maximum supply, for now the total GHST token supply is 22,854,372. The platform uses a bonding curve to cater to the continued GHST distribution. One can buy the GHST token on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHST is paired with different tokens on platforms like Binance, OKEx, MXC, Bilaxy and Uniswap.

TFL.io (CRYPTO:TFL)

TFL is an independent project within the international iGaming company True Group. TFL token history traces back to 2017 and a successful crowdfunding campaign of the first company’s MVP. The project developed sweepingly, bringing the company to the international holding level shortly after its emergence.

True Flip gave rise to an entire group of companies that finally merged into the True Group — a top company in the iGaming sphere. Recently the TFL team announced a new twist in its development: the company is planning to pay much attention to the new tokenomics of the asset, as well as changing the whole concept and turning its face to GameFi. Right now the new platform is ready to be released, while users continue gaining more interest in the coin.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS)

AXS stands for Axie Infinity Shards and is the ecosystem main governance token, used to participate in key DAO votings.

Axie Infinity is a play-to-earn game featuring little Axie pets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Axies are used in PVP battles, breeding, upgrading, secondary market sales, and collecting.

AXS token holders will soon be able to stake their tokens to receive regular rewards. But unlike some other stakeable assets, AXS holders will also need to vote and play to claim their rewards.

Axie Infinity (AXS) tokens have a maximum supply of 270 million tokens, all issued by this time. Axie Infinity (AXS) is available to trade on numerous exchange platforms, including top exchanges like: Binance, Huobi Global, Coinbase, FTX, Bithumb, KuCoin, Gate.io and Kraken. As the game rises in popularity, there are more token pairs appearing on DEXs.

CryptoBlades (CRYPTO:SKILL)

CryptoBlades is an NFT creation game operating on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is web-based and users need to play the game on CryptoBlades' official website. Users employ powerful weapons to defeat opponents and collect SKILL tokens, which can be used for upgrades and to level up characters.

SKILL serves as the native currency for CryptoBlades. Players leverage SKILL to acquire characters, forge and reforge weapons, and to buy and sell on the CryptoBlades marketplace. There is a maximum supply of 1,000,000 SKILL tokens.

The most popular exchanges to buy CryptoBlades right now are Gate.io, XT.COM, LBank, BKEX and WBF Exchange. They are also available on other crypto exchanges.

Star Atlas (CRYPTO:ATLAS) (CRYPTO:POLIS)

Star Atlas is a futuristic space exploration game where players try to create civilizations and intergalactic economies. The game operates on the Solana network. The platform features two native tokens: ATLAS and POLIS.

The ATLAS token is the in-game currency used within the Star Atlas crypto ecosystem. Using the ATLAS token, players can buy and sell in-game assets (like vehicles, crew, land, equipment, raw materials, and components) to mine resources, buy equipment, and battle in various gaming scenarios in deep-space. The ATLAS token is also essential for the execution of operational requirements throughout the game.

The POLIS token is the governance token of the Star Atlas crypto ecosystem. As a multi-functional utility token, the POLIS token informs the Star Atlas economic policy both in-game and in the real world. Further, POLIS token holders can become a part of a decentralized autonomous corporation (DAC). Following an initial distribution of 20% of all POLIS tokens, the only way to generate POLIS tokens is by staking the ATLAS token. Staking occurs in-game, however, any ATLAS tokens staked will be exempt from in-game use.