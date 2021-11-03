These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Coin Up 330% After Elon Musk's Tweets

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 2, 2021 10:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Coin Up 330% After Elon Musk's Tweets

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs touched all-time highs and are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night after Dogecoin rose and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Lil Floki (CRYPTO: LILFLOKI) is up 336.93% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000006404. The token is the second-biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies during the 24-hour period, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The coin has surged 321.03% against Bitcoin and also gained 309.99% against Ethereum. It touched an all-time high of $0.0000000163 on Tuesday.

Among the other knock-off coins, Doge Universe (CRYPTO: SPACEXDOGE) has surged 126.46% during the 24-hour period to $0.0001575.

Small dogecoin (CRYPTO: SDOG) has gained 109.19% during the 24-hour period to $0.0000008049 and MiniFlokiADA (CRYPTO: MFLOKIADA) has risen 43.02% during the past 24 hours to $0.000005928.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 1.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2730 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 2.0% over the 24-hour period to $0.00006863.

Why It Matters: Lil Floki, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog, is a deflationary token on the Binance Smart Chain Network that rewards users in Binance Coin.

The token’s primary mission is to be able to regularly support local dog shelters in New Zealand.

The coin is gaining after Musk mentioned his pet dog Floki on Twitter in a reply to Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.

Doge Universe touched an all-time high of $0.0002954 on Tuesday. The coin says on its website that it utilizes a new Hybrid Deflationary Mechanism (HDM) and offers a vast amount of products and use cases.

The project behind the token announced on Twitter that it has started development for its non fungible token (NFT) and gaming website.

Small Dogecoin says it intends to connect the centralized and decentralized exchanges through its token.

MiniFlokiADA, named after Musk’s Shiba Inu pup, says it would reward its holders by giving special Cardano rewards on an ADA vault and also plans to enter the non fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

The token touched an all-time high of $0.000008637 on Tuesday and is trending in the fifth spot as per CoinMarketCap data.

Read Next: This Cryptocurrency App Is Ranked Higher Than Twitter, Google Chrome And Uber In Apple's App Store

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ethereum Hits All-Time High, Bitcoin Traders Look Forward To Bull Market, Dogecoin Holds It Together But This Coin Remains King

Ethereum Hits All-Time High, Bitcoin Traders Look Forward To Bull Market, Dogecoin Holds It Together But This Coin Remains King

Major cryptocurrencies were buoyant Tuesday night, with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) hitting a new all-time high as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.81% to $2.73 trillion. read more
Why Is Dogecoin On The Rise Today?

Why Is Dogecoin On The Rise Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.88% higher at $0.275 over 24 hours early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 4.54% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE fell 0.17% and 1.39% against Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively, over 24 hours. read more
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Coin Up 1390%

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Coin Up 1390%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Monday night after Shiba Inu rebounded and Dogecoin dropped. read more
Bitcoin Holders Waiting For Higher Prices To Sell, Dogecoin Dips While Shiba Inu Rises; This Ethereum-Based Coin Is King Today

Bitcoin Holders Waiting For Higher Prices To Sell, Dogecoin Dips While Shiba Inu Rises; This Ethereum-Based Coin Is King Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded in negative territory Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.2% to $2.64 trillion. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency fell 1.03% to $60,753.06 over 24 hours. For the week, BTC has fallen 3.65%. read more