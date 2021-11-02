Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
November 2, 2021 11:04 am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) rose 30.43% to $2.08 over the past 24 hours. The Sandbox’s current trading volume totals $4.01 billion, a 959.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SAND’s estimated market cap is $1,921,436,169 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 892,246,119.22
    Max Supply: 3,000,000,000
  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 22.53% to $16.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $227.93 million, which is 100.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $4,837,458,014 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 295,541,792.92
    Max Supply: 500,000,000
  • Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) rose 20.59% to $17.33 over the past 24 hours. Qtum’s current trading volume totals $2.50 billion, a 546.6% increase from its 100-day average volume. $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,852,617,953 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 103,859,560
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) increased by 20.45% to $0.03. Spell Token’s current trading volume totals $104.56 million, a 332.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SPELL’s estimated market cap is $2,308,072,528 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 73,063,777,690.3
    Max Supply: 210,000,000,000
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 18.38% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $9.30 billion, which is 251.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 40,153,834,934.
    Circulating Supply: 549,153,006,858,177.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) increased by 15.38% to $47.89. Polkadot’s current trading volume totals $2.07 billion, a 16.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOT’s estimated market cap is $47,687,418,440.
    Circulating Supply: 1,046,039,555.54
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) rose 13.44% to $9.4 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $26.37 million, which is 102.14% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,397,190,588.
    Circulating Supply: 149,109,567
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 8.76% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $151.12 million, a 229.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,329,474,163 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 3.73% to $1.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 119.88 million, which is 12.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,898,402,943.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) declined by 1.89% to $4.36 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $326.92 million, which is 19.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,716,260,775 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299
  • Zilliqa (CRYPTO: ZIL) decreased by 1.87% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Zilliqa’s current trading volume totals $307.75 million, a 145.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,423,500,705.
    Circulating Supply: 12,694,432,691.42
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) fell 1.67% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $23.45 million, which is 98.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,962,613,560.
    Circulating Supply: 572,315,895,520,612.1
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) decreased by 1.56% to $63.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 877.33 million, which is 11.53% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,508,376,298.
    Circulating Supply: 119,031,328
    Max Supply: 1,971,398,985
  • Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) decreased by 1.19% to $171.71 over the past 24 hours. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $417.76 million, a 9.97% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $2,003,402,660.
    Circulating Supply: 11,745,578.45
    Max Supply: 21,000,000

