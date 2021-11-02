Does Bitcoin Go Up Or Down From Here? What 4 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying Right Now

Four popular cryptocurrency analysts have reiterated their bullish stance on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) even as the apex cryptocurrency fell on Monday night.

What Happened: Kaleo, a pseudonymous technical analyst, told his more than 419,000 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin is about to enter price discovery and will rise to the $70,000 level this week.

Bitcoin to $70K this week — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) October 31, 2021

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe said he is expecting a “bull cycle” for Bitcoin until April or May of 2022.

He believes Bitcoin will see continuation towards the all-time high region if its breaks above the $64,000 range.

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader with 86,000 Twitter followers, believes that Bitcoin will start outperforming again shortly. He noted that a 2017 Bitcoin fractal has been accurate since June.

The 2017 $BTC fractal has been accurate since June. Currently shows $80kish in the next two weeks, followed by a mid-November pullback to $65k. Then $100k+ in December. Let's see. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/54RmtBPlGj — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) November 1, 2021

The fractal shows Bitcoin rising to the $80,000 level in the next two weeks, followed by a pullback to the $65,000 range in November. The cryptocurrency is then predicted to rise to the $100,000 range in December.

Another closely-followed pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader Pentoshi told his almost 338,000 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin has support in the $58,000 range. He predicts a price discovery for the cryptocurrency this week.

GM$BTC continues to hold that important 58k area Weekly low is likely already in and I'd guess price discovery this week based off that retest we had early pic.twitter.com/EvdXrxMofc — Pentoshi Won’t Dm You. hates Dm’s. DM's are scams (@Pentosh1) November 1, 2021

Why It Matters: Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently down 7.8% from its all-time high of $66,930.39 touched on Oct. 20.

The apex cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains stand at 110.02%.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $61,692.90 at press time.

