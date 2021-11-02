Why Is Ethereum-Based JasmyCoin Skyrocketing Today?

JasmyCoin (CRYPTO: JASMY) moved 44% higher over 24 hours to $0.168 at press time.

What’s Moving? The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based token of an Internet of Things-centric project has shot up 56.41% in the last seven days.

JASMY has risen 42.09% against ETH and 43.38% against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

In the last 90 days, the coin has soared 1007%, while its gains in the previous 30 days have amounted to 843.96%.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why Is It Moving? At press time, JasmyCoin saw high retail investor interest and was trending on Stocktwits.

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint announced on Oct 26 that it would list JASMY.

As per a statement released by Jasmy, the token is the first indigenous legally compliant digital currency in the country.

“Jasmy (JMY) successfully launched the BITPoint Japan Japan transaction, which means that Jasmy (JMY) has obtained a compliant legal status in Japan. It can be foreseen that Jasmy IoT Platform has considerable potential in the development of financing, R&D, production, and transaction,” as per the statement.

The token was also listed on KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange on Oct. 26.

Read Next: GameStop Effect? Why Loopring (LRC) Crypto Is Going Up Today