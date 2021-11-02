These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Coin Up 1390%

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 2, 2021 1:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Coin Up 1390%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Monday night after Shiba Inu rebounded and Dogecoin dropped.

What Happened: Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) is up 1393% during the past 24 hours, trading at $13.98. The token is the biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies during the 24-hour period, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The coin has surged 1450% against Bitcoin and also gained 1436% against Ethereum.

Among the other knock-off coins, Dogeswap (CRYPTO: DOGES) has surged 218.13% during the 24-hour period to $174.01.

Elon’s Marvin (CRYPTO: MARVIN) has gained 166.1% during the 24-hour period to $0.5833 and MiniFlokiADA (CRYPTO: MFLOKIADA) has risen 106.2% during the past 24 hours to $0.000004151.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 4.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2688 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 6.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00007049.

Why It Matters: Elonomics is a rebase token built on the Binance Smart Chain Network that rewards its holders with stable coin Binance USD.

The coin retweeted a post that showed its billboard advertisement has gone live in Times Square, New York.

Dogeswap says on its website that it aggregates DeFi services and automatically finds users the best price for token swaps. The token is down 81.3% from its all-time high of $931.96 reached in April.

Elon’s Marvin describes itself as a meme coin of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Havanese dog and the little brother of Floki Inu.

The coin, which is trading on the Binance Smart Chain, retweeted a post that says its market capitalization is $10 million and it will be the “first dog meme” to hit the $1 mark.

MiniFlokiADA, named after Musk’s Shiba Inu pup, says it will reward its holders by giving special Cardano rewards on an ADA vault and also plans to enter the non fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

Read Next: Squid Game Token Price Crashes From $2,800 To Zero Minutes After Twitter Restricts 'Official' Account

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Holders Waiting For Higher Prices To Sell, Dogecoin Dips While Shiba Inu Rises; This Ethereum-Based Coin Is King Today

Bitcoin Holders Waiting For Higher Prices To Sell, Dogecoin Dips While Shiba Inu Rises; This Ethereum-Based Coin Is King Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded in negative territory Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.2% to $2.64 trillion. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency fell 1.03% to $60,753.06 over 24 hours. For the week, BTC has fallen 3.65%. read more
Burger King Teams Up With Robinhood To Give Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Rewards

Burger King Teams Up With Robinhood To Give Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Rewards

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)-owned fast food chain Burger King announced Monday it is planning to give away cryptocurrencies in association with the brokerage platfo read more
Crank That: Soulja Boy Auctioning Off New Song In SHIB

Crank That: Soulja Boy Auctioning Off New Song In SHIB

A rapper is pushing further into the world of cryptocurrencies with a new single being auctioned off as a non-fungible token< read more
This Popular Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rising 270% From Current Levels

This Popular Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rising 270% From Current Levels

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) would surge over 270% from its current level. read more