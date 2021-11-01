Biden Administration Calls For Stablecoin Regulation: Report

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 1, 2021 4:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Biden Administration Calls For Stablecoin Regulation: Report

The administration of President Joe Biden called for the regulation of stablecoins in a recent report.

What Happened: The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets admitted that stablecoins could “support faster, more efficient, and more inclusive payments options" but also highlighted the need to regulate them in a recent report, according to a Monday CNBC report.

The report reads that “the transition to broader use of stablecoins as a means of payment could occur rapidly due to network effects or relationships between stablecoins and existing user bases or platforms.” Consequently, Biden’s economic advisors said the U.S. Congress must regulate stablecoins to protect and inform investors, issuers and exchanges. 

The Biden administration recommends that stablecoin issuance should be limited to insured banks, which would increase the regulator's control over this asset class.

In a Monday press release, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said that stablecoins need to be monitored to prevent them from bankrolling criminal activities. Gensler is also a member of the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets.

The report recommends that “Congress act promptly to enact legislation to ensure that payment stablecoins and payment stablecoin arrangements are subject to a federal prudential framework on a consistent and comprehensive basis.” 

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations SEC Markets

Related Articles

Aaron Rodgers Partners With CashApp For Portion Of Salary In Bitcoin: Here Are The Details And How You Can Win, Too

Aaron Rodgers Partners With CashApp For Portion Of Salary In Bitcoin: Here Are The Details And How You Can Win, Too

One of the most popular players in the National Football is the latest to signal a bullish bet on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more
Burger King Teams Up With Robinhood To Give Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Rewards

Burger King Teams Up With Robinhood To Give Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Rewards

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)-owned fast food chain Burger King announced Monday it is planning to give away cryptocurrencies in association with the brokerage platfo read more
Binance Temporarily Disables Withdrawals As Moving For Long-Term Storage Causes Backlog

Binance Temporarily Disables Withdrawals As Moving For Long-Term Storage Causes Backlog

Binance had to suspend cryptocurrency withdrawals from the website after building up a significant backlog of withdrawal requests. read more
Tesla To Start Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment? Website Leak Sparks Rumours

Tesla To Start Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment? Website Leak Sparks Rumours

If the rumors are to be believed, then Elon Musk-owned Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could soon be adding the meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as a payment option. read more