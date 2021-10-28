Coinbase Faces Extended Outages, Users Unable To Trade Shiba Inu

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 28, 2021 10:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Faces Extended Outages, Users Unable To Trade Shiba Inu

Major crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) faced an extended outage on Wednesday.

What Happened: According to the crypto exchange’s status page, Coinbase reported a serious outage on its Coinbase credit card and a partial outage of its crypto trading platforms Coinbase.com and Coinbase Pro.

“Trades and transactions may be delayed due to the ongoing issue. We're all hands on deck to get this resolved as soon as possible. Stay tuned for updates,” said the crypto exchange.

Coinbase marked these “connectivity issues” as resolved as of 14:54 PDT, but some people continued to experience technical issues on the platform much after, according to Downdetector.

There were reported unfulfilled buy and sell orders, particularly on Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) positions.

“Website down again, cannot trade SHIB, unbelievable … I placed a Sell order, and it disappeared, It doesn't show on the orders history. Cannot trade at all. I tried withdrawal, and it shows 0 on every coin,” said one user.

Some market participants speculated Coinbase’s outage was caused by the unprecedented traffic from Wednesday’s Shiba Inu trading frenzy.

Shiba Inu gained 30% overnight with the coin extending a month-long rally that saw its price appreciate by more than 700%. Over the past year, Shiba Inu has rallied by more than 60,000,000% outperforming every major cryptocurrency.

Price Action: As of Thursday morning at publication, SHIB was trading at $0.0000747 and had a market cap of $40 billion, surpassing Dogecoin’s market cap of $39 billion. Coinbase shares were up 4.24%. at $324.90. 

Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Is Now Bigger Than Robinhood, Etsy And Pinterest

Shiba Inu Is Now Bigger Than Robinhood, Etsy And Pinterest

Meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) shot up nearly 70% over 24 hours leading to press time late Wednesday to become the ninth-largest token by market cap, as per CoinGecko. This remarkable spurt of growth means it now enjoys a market capitalization larger than some familiar names. read more
Cathie Wood Sells Another $59M In Tesla And Buys The Dip In Robinhood And This Social Media Stock

Cathie Wood Sells Another $59M In Tesla And Buys The Dip In Robinhood And This Social Media Stock

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday further raised its exposure in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) as shares of the financial services company tanked after reporting earnings for the latest quarter. read more
Coinbase Follows Bitcoin Into Consolidation: Is The Stock Headed For $415?

Coinbase Follows Bitcoin Into Consolidation: Is The Stock Headed For $415?

On Monday, Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) broke up from a bull flag pattern Benzinga called out and on Tuesday the stock hit a high of $328.48 before beginning to read more
Why This Coinbase Analyst Is Bullish

Why This Coinbase Analyst Is Bullish

Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: COIN) stock offers investors “direct exposure to increased retail and institutional adoption” of digital currencies, according to Citi. read more